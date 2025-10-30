9 Side Gigs You Can Do While Traveling in Retirement

Retirement offers freedom to travel but the cost of flights and hotels can add up quickly. Inflation and rising expenses often stretch savings and pensions more than expected.

Flexible side gigs can help cover costs, reduce withdrawals from retirement and savings accounts and even delay Social Security for higher future benefits. Beyond financial perks, side gigs add purpose and social connection, keeping retirement lively and on individual terms. Below are nine side gigs that can make travel both enjoyable and financially sustainable.

Tour Guide

Pays: $28,312 per year

Love sharing stories or exploring nature? Sharing local history or natural highlights makes tour guiding a rewarding option that offers the chance to deepen knowledge of a destination while meeting new people. Assignments can range from day trips to multi-day tours, with tips often boosting overall earnings. Speaking multiple languages adds particular value in international settings and the work provides opportunities to explore local culture and connect with diverse travelers. According to Indeed, tour guides make an average of $28,312 per year.

Freelance Writing or Blogging

Pays: $52,859

If writing comes naturally, turning travel stories, advice or niche expertise into articles or blog posts makes writing a flexible side gig that can be done from anywhere with internet access. Pay is often project-based and beyond income, writing offers a way to record experiences and share them with a wider audience. The average salary for freelance writing is $52, 859, according to Indeed.

Online Tutoring or Teaching

Pays: up to $30 an hour

Teaching subjects like English or math to students worldwide makes online tutoring a rewarding option. The work connects the tutor with learners across the globe, offers highly flexible hours and is a great way to stay connected to people. It is particularly well suited for former educators seeking meaningful engagement while maintaining a travel-friendly schedule. Online tutors and teachers can make up to $26 an hour, according to Teach Away.

Seasonal Work in Hospitality

Pays: $17.71 an hour

Hotels, resorts and national parks often hire seasonal staff during peak travel periods. These roles commonly include accommodations and meals, which help lower travel costs while providing income. The work also offers opportunities to explore new places, experience local culture and cuisine and meet new people along the way. Indeed lists the pay for these roles at an average of $17.71 per hour.

Child Care or Nanny Work

Pays: $23.61 an hour

Caring for kids can be a fun way to earn money while traveling. Assignments might be a few hours a day or full-time stays and often include lodging or meals. You get to connect with families, support children’s growth and enjoy meaningful interaction while exploring new places. Travel nannies sometimes help with routines, travel logistics or educational activities, which keeps things interesting. The average pay for a nanny is $23.61, per Poppins Payroll.

Virtual Assistant or Customer Service

Pays: $27.16 an hour

Working as a virtual assistant (VA) or remote customer service representative provides a reliable way to earn income while traveling. These roles usually require basic tech skills and involve tasks such as managing schedules, responding to inquiries or supporting business operations. The work offers steady pay, flexible hours and the opportunity to stay productive while on the move. VAs make an average of $27.16 per hour, according to Indeed.

Rideshare or Delivery Driving

Pays: $19.65 an hour

Driving for rideshare or delivery services offers a flexible way to earn income when staying in one location for an extended period. The work is social, allowing interaction with passengers or customers and provides control over schedules, letting workers operate on their own terms. Reliable transportation and mobility are required to maximize the opportunity. Depending how much you work, you can make, on average, $19.65 per hour, according to Indeed.

Pet Sitting or House Sitting

Pays: $25.96 an hour

Taking care of pets or homes can cover lodging costs and provide flexible income. Platforms connect sitters with clients and house sitting often gives a home-like environment in a new neighborhood. You get the joy of caring for animals, explore new places affordably and sometimes make connections with locals. According to Indeed, pet/house sitters can make an average of $25.96 an hour.

Creative Work

Pays: $35,583 per year

Got an artistic streak? Selling crafts, performing music or teaching art or music lessons turns talents into income. Online marketplaces make it easy to reach people worldwide, while performing or teaching locally offers social connection, cultural exchange and a way to stay active. For instance, Etsy sellers make an average of $35,583 per year, according to data by Customcy.

