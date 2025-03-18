9 Richest Retirement Towns in the Midwest

To find the richest retirement towns in the United States, GOBankingRates recently examined cities with populations above 15,000 and retirement-age populations with a percentage of 25% or more. Perhaps reflective of the affordability of the Midwest, just nine cities among the 142 in the study were in that region.

Check Out: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

See More: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Just three of these cities have median incomes in the six figures. Check out the richest retirement towns in the Midwest.

Lake Forest, Illinois

Population 65+ (%): 25.8%

25.8% Median household income: $228,120

Learn More: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

Also See: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

Northbrook, Illinois

Population 65+ (%): 25.6%

25.6% Median household income: $155,321

Discover More: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax

Westchester, Illinois

Population 65+ (%): 27.5%

27.5% Median household income: $103,561

Godfrey, Illinois

Population 65+ (%): 25.8%

25.8% Median household income: $92,746

Centerville, Ohio

Population 65+ (%): 29.6%

29.6% Median household income: $81,500

Explore More: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Niles, Illinois

Population 65+ (%): 26.3%

26.3% Median household income: $78,563

Middleburg Heights, Ohio

Population 65+ (%): 25.8%

25.8% Median household income: $78,324

North Canton, Ohio

Population 65+ (%): 25.4%

25.4% Median household income: $72,193

Find Out: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Albert Lea, Minnesota

Population 65+ (%): 25.0%

25.0% Median household income: $62,522

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the richest retirement towns. First, GOBankingRates found cities with populations above 15,000 and population percentages for 65+ age range of 25% or higher, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. With these 142 cities isolated, the total households, population ages 65 and higher and household median income were also sourced from the American Community Survey for each location. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted to show the highest median household income, representing the “richest” cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Richest Retirement Towns in the Midwest

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.