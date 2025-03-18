News & Insights

9 Richest Retirement Towns in the Midwest

March 18, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by GOBankingRates Staff

To find the richest retirement towns in the United States, GOBankingRates recently examined cities with populations above 15,000 and retirement-age populations with a percentage of 25% or more. Perhaps reflective of the affordability of the Midwest, just nine cities among the 142 in the study were in that region.

Just three of these cities have median incomes in the six figures. Check out the richest retirement towns in the Midwest.

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Lake Forest, Illinois

  • Population 65+ (%): 25.8%
  • Median household income: $228,120

Northbrook Illinois neighborhood

Northbrook, Illinois

  • Population 65+ (%): 25.6%
  • Median household income: $155,321

Illinois Marked on Map stock photo

Westchester, Illinois

  • Population 65+ (%): 27.5%
  • Median household income: $103,561
A wide angle view of the St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan area shot from the Illinois side of the Mississippi River from an altitude of about 1000 feet.

Godfrey, Illinois

  • Population 65+ (%): 25.8%
  • Median household income: $92,746
Dayton Ohio skyline

Centerville, Ohio

  • Population 65+ (%): 29.6%
  • Median household income: $81,500

Chicago Illinois

Niles, Illinois

  • Population 65+ (%): 26.3%
  • Median household income: $78,563
Twilight and sunset pictures of downtown Cleveland and Lake Erie.

Middleburg Heights, Ohio

  • Population 65+ (%): 25.8%
  • Median household income: $78,324
Spring day in Canton, Ohio, USA. A boat in the water, green grass and trees stock photo

North Canton, Ohio

  • Population 65+ (%): 25.4%
  • Median household income: $72,193

Aerial View of Downtown Albert Lea, Minnesota at Dusk in Summer.

Albert Lea, Minnesota

  • Population 65+ (%): 25.0%
  • Median household income: $62,522

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the richest retirement towns. First, GOBankingRates found cities with populations above 15,000 and population percentages for 65+ age range of 25% or higher, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. With these 142 cities isolated, the total households, population ages 65 and higher and household median income were also sourced from the American Community Survey for each location. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted to show the highest median household income, representing the “richest” cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Richest Retirement Towns in the Midwest



