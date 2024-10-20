9 Regrets People Have About the Home-Selling Process — and How They Could Cost You

The past several years have seen a seller’s market, with homes moving off the market quickly, often for more than the listing price. But rising interest rates, coupled with across-the-board inflation and expensive homeowners’ insurance, have slowed the real estate market.

We are still in a market favoring sellers by most accounts, but it is starting to shift. Roughly one-third of recent home sellers said the selling process was harder than expected, according to new data from Clever Real Estate.

Not Getting a Home Valuation

According to the report, 44% of sellers who opted not to use a real estate agent also failed to get a home valuation before listing their home. A home valuation helps you determine your home’s worth based on its size, condition, location and the price of comparable properties in the neighborhood.

Not Pricing the Home Correctly

As a result of not using a real estate agent and not looking at comps (comparable home values in the neighborhood), 49% of sellers who didn’t use an agent said they wished they had priced their home differently. On the other hand, nearly three-quarters (73%) of those who used an agent felt okay with their home’s initial asking price.

Not Getting Enough Money for the Home

A correct asking price is a good start to making the profit you want from the sale of your home. Many sellers felt remorse after accepting a low-ball offer. One-quarter of sellers who used an agent said their home didn’t sell for enough, while 21% said they got less than their asking price. Meanwhile, 28% said they felt the buyer got the better end of the deal.

For FSBO (For Sale By Owner) sellers, regrets related to the final sale price were similar. Again, 21% said they received less than the asking price, while 24% said the buyer got the better end of the deal.

Not Negotiating Enough

Of course, the sale price depends largely on negotiations, whether these are handled by the seller or a seller’s agent. Of those who went the FSBO route, 18% said they wish they had negotiated more. On the other hand, one-third of those who used an agent said their agent should have negotiated more on their behalf.

Making Too Many Concessions

Money, of course, isn’t the only factor when it comes to home negotiations. Sellers who used an agent and FSBO sellers both said they made too many concessions. For FSBO sellers, 18% felt they made too many concessions, while 28% who used an agent said they accepted more concessions than they felt comfortable with.

Wishing They Received More Offers

Both FSBO sellers and those who went through agents also regretted not getting as many offers as they hoped. More FSBO sellers (24%) wished they got more offers, compared to only 19% who used an agent. Plus, 13% of those who didn’t use an agent said they couldn’t attract enough buyers.

Not Making Enough Repairs

Investing money in home repairs can boost your home’s value and lead to a faster sale, especially if you save receipts and can walk prospective buyers through the home improvements you made. One-third of sellers who used an agent wished they made more repairs before listing their home, while 21% of FSBO sellers said the same.

Didn’t Stage the Home

While home repairs can help a home sell for more money, less expensive home staging tactics, including landscaping and fresh coats of paint, can also make the endeavor of selling a home easier. Twenty percent of real estate agents said staging a home can increase its value by 1% to 5%, while 48% said it can lead to a quicker sale, according to a survey from the National Association of Realtors.

Not Using a Real Estate Agent

Finally, among FSBO sellers, 54% said they wished they had used an agent. It was a costly mistake, according to Clever Real Estate’s account. Sellers who used an agent earned an average profit of $207,500, compared to $128,500 for those who didn’t use an agent. That $79,000 profit would have more than covered the $12,000 listing agent commission on a median-priced home.

As the housing market continues to shift, sellers should take note of the high financial costs associated with not being prepared before listing their homes.

