9 of the Best Target Deals for the Week of Dec. 18

Hanukkah has already begun, and Christmas is only days away. If you have plans to do some last-minute holiday shopping, you're probably looking for ways to get a great deal. Target has many fantastic finds that will help you keep more money in your checking account. Keep reading to find out which Target deals for the week of Dec. 18 are a win for your wallet.

1. Save up to 40% off select LEGO building sets

If you have a kiddo in your life who is a big LEGO fan, this is a winning deal to shop. This week, Target has select LEGO building sets on sale for up to 40% off. LEGO kits can be pricey, so this is the perfect time to buy them.

2. Get $70 off the LG 2.1-channel 160-watt sound bar

Perhaps you've been meaning to take your home entertainment experience to the next level. Target is selling the LG 2.1-channel 160-watt sound bar with Bluetooth connectivity for $129.99 instead of $199.99. With a savings of $70, you can keep more money in your pocket and have a more enjoyable home viewing experience.

3. Stock up on holiday-themed stocking stuffers for $2 or less

If you're still looking for affordable stocking stuffers, Target has you covered. Many holiday-themed snack and candy items are on sale for $2 or less.

Here are a few delicious products you can buy without breaking the bank.

Hershey's Holiday Milk Chocolate Kisses Cane

Reese's Holiday Peanut Butter Tree King Size

Kinder Joy Holiday Chocolate Egg

Holiday Peppermint Candy Canes

Haribo Holiday Gold Bears Filled Cane

4. Get 50% off the PowerXL 10-qt. Dual basket air fryer

A dual-basket air fryer is perfect for the busy foodie on your list. This week, Target has the PowerXL 10-qt. dual basket air fryer on sale for 50% off. Instead of paying $199.99 for this kitchen essential, you'll pay just $99.99.

5. Save $50 on select iPads

If you have a tech lover on your list, a brand-new iPad is a winning gift idea. Target is selling the Apple iPad 10.9-inch Wi-Fi device (10th generation) and the Apple iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi device (9th generation) for $50 off. This discount is available on both the 64GB and 256 GB models.

6. Buy one get one 25% off select gift sets

If you're looking for a last-minute gift for your favorite self-care king or queen, why not purchase a beauty or personal care gift set? It's a gift that they will appreciate. This week, Target has select beauty and personal care gift sets on sale for buy one, get one 25% off.

7. Get a $300 discount on the LG 65" NanoCell 4K TV

If you've been holding off on upgrading your TV, you now have a good excuse to do so. You can score a $300 discount on the LG 65" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV. Usually, this television is priced at $949.99, but you can buy it for $649.99.

Don't miss this bonus offer: This purchase will earn you a $25 Target gift card, which you can use on a future Target haul. This bonus gift card offer is available to Target Circle Rewards members and can be activated in the mobile app.

8. Save up to 50% on select Christmas decor

For those who put off decorating until the last minute, it's not too late to get into the holiday spirit. You can stock up on seasonal decorations while continuing to honor your personal finance goals. Select seasonal decor, lights, and trees are up to 50% off this week.

9. Get a discount of up to 30% off select books

The bookworm in your life could always use more books, even if they have a never-ending list of novels they have yet to read. Target has select books available for 30% off the publisher's list prices during this week's sale.

Don't miss out on the chance to save. All deals are valid from Dec. 18 through Dec. 24.

Deals like this can help you stay on budget

There's no need to risk going into credit card debt at this time of year. Take advantage of Target's weekly deals to finalize your holiday shopping while keeping your spending on track. Don't forget to sign up for the Target Circle Rewards program. It's free to join, and you can get extra discounts and earn cash back by shopping at this popular retailer.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.