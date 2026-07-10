This $9 Nuclear Energy Stock Could Be Worth $100 by 2030

Key Points

Nuclear energy is experiencing a global renaissance.

One nuclear stock is poised to benefit.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

According to Bank of America analysts, nuclear energy is fully immersed in a $10 trillion global renaissance. The artificial intelligence (AI) industry needs more power to scale data center infrastructure, and nuclear energy is an ideal source of long-term energy generation capacity.

If you're looking for high-upside stocks that expose your portfolio to the nuclear energy revolution, there's an exciting business valued under $4 billion that should top your research list.

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NuScale Power might be my favorite nuclear energy stock

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is an admittedly risky stock pick. The company has yet to achieve any major revenue milestones, and it has been forced to continually raise capital to stem its negative cash flows. But it's not hard to see this $9 stock surpassing $100 per share by the end of this decade.

NuScale Power specializes in small modular reactors, or SMRs. Only a handful of SMRs currently operate globally. Because this type of reactor design can -- at least in theory -- be built faster and at lower cost than larger conventional nuclear power plants, it's better suited to meeting the AI industry's rapidly rising demand for clean power.

At $100 per share, NuScale would have a market cap of just $34 billion. Additional share issuances may change that math. But if NuScale starts to execute on its project pipeline and SMRs become a key part of the expected $10 trillion nuclear revolution, a $34 billion market cap would be a very reasonable assumption, despite the significant execution risks.

Should you buy stock in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.