9 New Target Items To Add To Your Cart in April

Attention, Target shoppers: Get ready to add some exciting new items to your cart this month. Target has just released a variety of new products that are sure to catch your eye -- and not ruin your savings account.

From trendy home décor to must-have beauty products and stylish apparel, there's something for everyone. So whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift, we've got you covered.

Keep reading to discover the newest and hottest items to add to your Target cart this month.

Women's Puff Short Sleeve Ruched A-Line Dress

Price: $38

With its lightweight fabric and flattering silhouette, this black floral dress embodies summertime chic. It features feminine puff sleeves and ruched detailing at the waist that accentuates your curves for a flattering fit. The dress is versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

What's more, Tracy Cheng of the lifestyle blog Girl Shares Tips points out that this beautiful dress is a dupe of the $160 SEZANE Pippa Dress.

Aries Season Wares

Aries season (March 20 to April 19) marks the beginning of the astrological new year. This season is associated with energy, courage and a desire for new beginnings. Celebrate with everything from $8 zodiac candles to $9 pendant necklaces -- and don't forget to pick up some extras for fiery Aries in your life.

Stoneware Dog and Cat Mugs

Price: $7 each

Target just launched this year's versions of the popular Dog Person mug and Cat Person mug.

"They are the perfect way to express your love for your four-legged companions while enjoying your morning cup of coffee or tea," Cheng said.

If you want one, you should act fast; these puppies (and kittens) sell out quickly every year.

Ceramic Angular Bowl

Price: $30

Enhance the elegance of your home this month with this of-the-moment $30 ceramic bowl. Its intricate design and natural colors make it an ideal statement piece for any space.

"This bowl will look great whether you use it to contain fruit, snacks or just as a decorative item," said Jenna Shaughnessy, the shopping expert behind Jenna Kate at Home.

Deep Tissue Micro Massager

Price: $19.99

The Evertone deep-tissue micro massager is a portable handheld massager designed to target sore muscles and relieve tension. New to Target this April, it features a unique micro-vibration technology that provides a deep and powerful massage. The compact size and cordless design make it convenient for on-the-go use and an excellent option for people with active lifestyles.

Women's Oversized Poplin Shirt

Price: $30

This on-trend top is perfect for spring but easily transitions to become a favorite part of your wardrobe in any season.

"An oversized button-up shirt is a must-have for every fashion-forward woman's wardrobe," Cheng said, "and this month upgrade your oversized shirt game with this beautiful violet shirt."

Outdoor Furniture

Price: $350 for loveseat

Spring is here and that means summer isn't far behind. Get ready for the great outdoors with this stylish and comfortable loveseat ($350) and matching chairs ($245) combo. The loveseat is on sale now off the regular price of $500.

Target Zero Items

In honor of Earth Month, Target is offering products and packaging solutions that are designed to be refillable, reusable, or compostable. These products are made from recycled materials or materials that have been switched from plastic to paper, aluminum, steel or glass.

Target is also featuring products that replace single-use items and reduce waste in your daily life. To easily identify these products, look for the Target Zero icon in store and online.

Performance Sheet Sets & Pillowcases

Crafted from a blend of cotton and polyester, these linens are designed to be soft, long lasting, and wrinkle resistant.

"This sheet set, which comes in various hues and sizes, is ideal for anyone looking for a cozy yet fashionable addition to their bedroom," Shaugnessy said.

They're at a good price point too, between $18 and $64, depending on item and size.

Editor's note: Prices are as of April 10, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 New Target Items To Add To Your Cart in April

