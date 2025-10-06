9 Must-Have Holiday Essentials at Walmart You’ll Want To Grab Early

Holiday prep has a way of sneaking up. By the time November rolls around, the aisles are crowded, the shelves look half empty and the best money-saving deals are already gone. Acting early means saving money and cutting down on stress when the season kicks into high gear.

Walmart has already started rolling out holiday stock and some of the smartest buys are on shelves now. From gift sets to kitchen essentials, picking things up in advance means more choice and fewer last-minute headaches. It also helps avoid the price creep and shipping delays that always hit closer to the holidays.

Here are some holiday items worth grabbing before they disappear.

©Walmart

Lego Advent Calendar

Price: $25

Advent calendars are always one of the first things to sell out. Lego versions are especially popular because they double as a gift and a daily activity for kids. Both Lego City and Lego Friends sets are already reduced from $34.99 at Walmart, making them a no-brainer pickup before stock runs thin.

©Walmart

Thanksgiving Cutlery Holders

Price: $9.99

Seasonal table décor has a short window of availability and once it’s gone it’s rarely restocked. Non-perishable items like these cutlery holders, reduced from $22.99, can be bought now and set aside to make Thanksgiving dinner prep smoother when everything else is already hectic.

©Walmart

Disposable Roasting Pans

Price: $4.97

Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners usually mean large roasts, which also means cleanup. Something else from Walmart to stock up on ahead of time are things like heavy-duty aluminum pans. Stock can run out just before the big holidays when everyone is buying at once, so it’s worth grabbing extras now.

©Walmart

Toddler Desk Set

Price: $49

Walmart’s Baby Event runs through Sept. 30 and this three-piece Bluey art station is one of the great deals that makes a fun holiday gift for little ones. Buying early locks in the savings before the sale ends.

©Walmart

Travel Sleeper

Price: $98.99

Holiday travel with young kids is easier with portable gear from Walmart. This five-in-one travel sleeper folds down for the car, works as a bassinet and transitions as a child grows. It’s also currently reduced from $169.99 and stock could run low closer to Thanksgiving when families start gearing up for long weekends away.

©Walmart

Holiday Gift Sets

Price: $10.99

Bath and body kits are classic holiday grabs and picking up a few now means there are ready-to-go gifts on hand without paying a premium later.

©Walmart

Christmas Tree Decorations

Price: $4.64

Christmas ornaments are another category where the most popular styles vanish first. Bright themed sets like these Grinch ornaments are already on shelves and on sale. Buying now means more variety and avoids the frustration of bare aisles in December.

©Walmart

Vegan Frozen Dessert

Price: $3.44

Guests with dietary preferences appreciate having options and plant-based frozen desserts are easy to keep in the freezer. These oat-based treats from Walmart give a stress-free solution for inclusive entertaining.

©Walmart

Space Heater

Price: $39.99

A sudden cold snap is the worst time to start shopping for heaters. Portable space heaters like this one, currently reduced from $159.99, are available now, but demand spikes as soon as temperatures drop. Picking one up in advance avoids scrambling when shelves empty out in winter.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

