9 Most Livable Cities for Wealthy Retirees in the Northwest

May 23, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

Planning to spend retirement in the Northwest? According to new data from Livability, a media company that specializes in developing city rankings, nine Northwestern cities are ideal for wealthy retirees seeking comfortable cities where they can thrive.

See which nine Northwestern cities should be on your retirement radar

September 15,2023, Vancouver, Washington.

Vancouver, Washington

  • LivScore: 731
  • Population: 200,911
  • Median home value: $483,547

Gresham Oregon

Gresham, Oregon

  • LivScore: 700
  • Population: 105,866
  • Median home value: $448,551

The tranquil waters of the Columbia River in the morning in Kennewick, Washington.

Kennewick, Washington

  • LivScore: 697
  • Population: 86,371
  • Median home value: $381,322
Eugene, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.

Eugene, Oregon

  • LivScore: 696
  • Population: 179,434
  • Median home value: $455,903
Black and tan horse on an Idaho farm with a wooden barn.

Nampa, Idaho

  • LivScore: 687
  • Population: 115,609
  • Median home value: $393,920

Woman jogs with her dog at the Spokane River promenade in downtown Spokane Washington USA at sunrise.

Spokane, Washington

  • LivScore: 683
  • Population: 232,559
  • Median home value: $404,436
Oregon Capital Building in city of Salem, USA.

Salem, Oregon

  • LivScore: 671
  • Population: 175,102
  • Median home value: $391,619
City view.

Billings, Montana

  • LivScore: 663
  • Population: 121,470
  • Median home value: $341,146

Anchorage Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska

  • LivScore: 639
  • Population: 287,567
  • Median home value: $374,530

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Most Livable Cities for Wealthy Retirees in the Northwest

