Planning to spend retirement in the Northwest? According to new data from Livability, a media company that specializes in developing city rankings, nine Northwestern cities are ideal for wealthy retirees seeking comfortable cities where they can thrive.
See which nine Northwestern cities should be on your retirement radar.
Vancouver, Washington
- LivScore: 731
- Population: 200,911
- Median home value: $483,547
Gresham, Oregon
- LivScore: 700
- Population: 105,866
- Median home value: $448,551
Kennewick, Washington
- LivScore: 697
- Population: 86,371
- Median home value: $381,322
Eugene, Oregon
- LivScore: 696
- Population: 179,434
- Median home value: $455,903
Nampa, Idaho
- LivScore: 687
- Population: 115,609
- Median home value: $393,920
Spokane, Washington
- LivScore: 683
- Population: 232,559
- Median home value: $404,436
Salem, Oregon
- LivScore: 671
- Population: 175,102
- Median home value: $391,619
Billings, Montana
- LivScore: 663
- Population: 121,470
- Median home value: $341,146
Anchorage, Alaska
- LivScore: 639
- Population: 287,567
- Median home value: $374,530
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Most Livable Cities for Wealthy Retirees in the Northwest
