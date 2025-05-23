9 Most Livable Cities for Wealthy Retirees in the Northwest

Planning to spend retirement in the Northwest? According to new data from Livability, a media company that specializes in developing city rankings, nine Northwestern cities are ideal for wealthy retirees seeking comfortable cities where they can thrive.

See which nine Northwestern cities should be on your retirement radar.

Vancouver, Washington

LivScore: 731

731 Population: 200,911

200,911 Median home value: $483,547

Gresham, Oregon

LivScore: 700

700 Population: 105,866

105,866 Median home value: $448,551

Kennewick, Washington

LivScore: 697

697 Population: 86,371

86,371 Median home value: $381,322

Eugene, Oregon

LivScore: 696

696 Population: 179,434

179,434 Median home value: $455,903

Nampa, Idaho

LivScore: 687

687 Population: 115,609

115,609 Median home value: $393,920

Spokane, Washington

LivScore: 683

683 Population: 232,559

232,559 Median home value: $404,436

Salem, Oregon

LivScore: 671

671 Population: 175,102

175,102 Median home value: $391,619

Billings, Montana

LivScore: 663

663 Population: 121,470

121,470 Median home value: $341,146

Anchorage, Alaska

LivScore: 639

639 Population: 287,567

287,567 Median home value: $374,530

