For an active lifestyle in retirement — one that allows for scenic hikes and walks, plenty of culture to partake in and stunning views in nature — wealthy retirees may consider relocating to the Midwest.
Of the top 100 places to live in the United States ranked by Livability, 30 cities are based in the Midwestern region. GOBankingRates pulled eight cities as recommendations for rich retirees. Each city has a high livability score and a median home value of $350,000 or more.
Keep reading for the nine most livable Midwestern cities for retirees.
Carmel, Indiana
- LivScore: 872
- Population: 105,606
- Median home value: $448,943
Naperville, Illinois
- LivScore: 841
- Population: 148,437
- Median home value: $473,285
Overland Park, Kansas
- LivScore: 831
- Population: 203,491
- Median home value: $386,658
Troy, Michigan
- LivScore: 829
- Population: 87,452
- Median home value: $385,318
Evanston, Illinois
- LivScore: 759
- Population: 76,111
- Median home value: $420,22
Bloomington, Minnesota
- LivScore: 755
- Population: 89,051
- Median home value: $350,986
Ann Arbor, Michigan
- LivScore: 715
- Population: 122,616
- Median home value: $430,301
Madison, Wisconsin
- LivScore: 700
- Population: 278,984
- Median home value: $361,084
Minneapolis, Minnesota
- LivScore: 685
- Population: 430,779
- Median home value: $361,884
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Most Livable Cities for Wealthy Retirees in the Midwest
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.