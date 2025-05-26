Personal Finance

9 Most Livable Cities for Wealthy Retirees in the Midwest

May 26, 2025 — 09:03 am EDT

For an active lifestyle in retirement — one that allows for scenic hikes and walks, plenty of culture to partake in and stunning views in nature — wealthy retirees may consider relocating to the Midwest.

Of the top 100 places to live in the United States ranked by Livability, 30 cities are based in the Midwestern region. GOBankingRates pulled eight cities as recommendations for rich retirees. Each city has a high livability score and a median home value of $350,000 or more.

Keep reading for the nine most livable Midwestern cities for retirees.

Carmel, Indiana

Carmel, Indiana

  • LivScore: 872
  • Population: 105,606
  • Median home value: $448,943

Naperville, Illinois

Naperville, Illinois

  • LivScore: 841
  • Population: 148,437
  • Median home value: $473,285

Overland Park, Kansas

Overland Park, Kansas

  • LivScore: 831
  • Population: 203,491
  • Median home value: $386,658
Troy, Michigan

Troy, Michigan

  • LivScore: 829
  • Population: 87,452
  • Median home value: $385,318
Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois

  • LivScore: 759
  • Population: 76,111
  • Median home value: $420,22

Bloomington, Minnesota

Bloomington, Minnesota

  • LivScore: 755
  • Population: 89,051
  • Median home value: $350,986
Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan

  • LivScore: 715
  • Population: 122,616
  • Median home value: $430,301
Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

  • LivScore: 700
  • Population: 278,984
  • Median home value: $361,084

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota

  • LivScore: 685
  • Population: 430,779
  • Median home value: $361,884

