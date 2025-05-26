9 Most Livable Cities for Wealthy Retirees in the Midwest

For an active lifestyle in retirement — one that allows for scenic hikes and walks, plenty of culture to partake in and stunning views in nature — wealthy retirees may consider relocating to the Midwest.

Of the top 100 places to live in the United States ranked by Livability, 30 cities are based in the Midwestern region. GOBankingRates pulled eight cities as recommendations for rich retirees. Each city has a high livability score and a median home value of $350,000 or more.

Keep reading for the nine most livable Midwestern cities for retirees.

Carmel, Indiana

LivScore: 872

872 Population: 105,606

105,606 Median home value: $448,943

Naperville, Illinois

LivScore: 841

841 Population: 148,437

148,437 Median home value: $473,285

Overland Park, Kansas

LivScore: 831

831 Population: 203,491

203,491 Median home value: $386,658

Troy, Michigan

LivScore: 829

829 Population: 87,452

87,452 Median home value: $385,318

Evanston, Illinois

LivScore: 759

759 Population: 76,111

76,111 Median home value: $420,22

Bloomington, Minnesota

LivScore: 755

755 Population: 89,051

89,051 Median home value: $350,986

Ann Arbor, Michigan

LivScore: 715

715 Population: 122,616

122,616 Median home value: $430,301

Madison, Wisconsin

LivScore: 700

700 Population: 278,984

278,984 Median home value: $361,084

Minneapolis, Minnesota

LivScore: 685

685 Population: 430,779

430,779 Median home value: $361,884

