9 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families in the Southwest

May 28, 2025 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

The Southwestern United States is already well known for its temperate weather, affordable cost of living and thriving cultural landscape. Recently, a Livability study ranking the 100 best places to live in America named 20 Southwest cities as among the most livable. 

This is good news for middle-class families especially, as nine of the cities mentioned from that ranking are included on this list thanks to having reasonable median home values (under $350,000). From Texas to New Mexico, middle-class families will want to explore a comfortable lifestyle in these nine Southwest cities.

Edmond, Oklahoma

  • LivScore: 778
  • Population: 96,125
  • Median home value: $317,536

New Braunfels Texas

New Braunfels, Texas

  • LivScore: 758
  • Population: 101,954
  • Median home value: $329,097

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

  • LivScore: 716
  • Population: 107,705
  • Median home value: $297,034
Midland, Texas

  • LivScore: 712
  • Population: 138,366
  • Median home value: $291,451
College Station, Texas

  • LivScore: 711
  • Population: 124,530
  • Median home value: $292,882

Norman, Oklahoma

  • LivScore: 711
  • Population: 132,045
  • Median home value: $248,548
Tyler, Texas

  • LivScore: 676
  • Population: 107,959
  • Median home value: $228,736
Abilene, Texas

  • LivScore: 659
  • Population: 128,010
  • Median home value: $182,377

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • LivScore: 644
  • Population: 421,630
  • Median home value: $213,956

