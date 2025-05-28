9 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families in the Southwest

The Southwestern United States is already well known for its temperate weather, affordable cost of living and thriving cultural landscape. Recently, a Livability study ranking the 100 best places to live in America named 20 Southwest cities as among the most livable.
This is good news for middle-class families especially, as nine of the cities mentioned from that ranking are included on this list thanks to having reasonable median home values (under $350,000). From Texas to New Mexico, middle-class families will want to explore a comfortable lifestyle in these nine Southwest cities.
Edmond, Oklahoma
- LivScore: 778
- Population: 96,125
- Median home value: $317,536
New Braunfels, Texas
- LivScore: 758
- Population: 101,954
- Median home value: $329,097
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
- LivScore: 716
- Population: 107,705
- Median home value: $297,034
Midland, Texas
- LivScore: 712
- Population: 138,366
- Median home value: $291,451
College Station, Texas
- LivScore: 711
- Population: 124,530
- Median home value: $292,882
Norman, Oklahoma
- LivScore: 711
- Population: 132,045
- Median home value: $248,548
Tyler, Texas
- LivScore: 676
- Population: 107,959
- Median home value: $228,736
Abilene, Texas
- LivScore: 659
- Population: 128,010
- Median home value: $182,377
Tulsa, Oklahoma
- LivScore: 644
- Population: 421,630
- Median home value: $213,956
