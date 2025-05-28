9 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families in the Southwest

The Southwestern United States is already well known for its temperate weather, affordable cost of living and thriving cultural landscape. Recently, a Livability study ranking the 100 best places to live in America named 20 Southwest cities as among the most livable.

This is good news for middle-class families especially, as nine of the cities mentioned from that ranking are included on this list thanks to having reasonable median home values (under $350,000). From Texas to New Mexico, middle-class families will want to explore a comfortable lifestyle in these nine Southwest cities.

Edmond, Oklahoma

LivScore: 778

778 Population: 96,125

96,125 Median home value: $317,536

New Braunfels, Texas

LivScore: 758

758 Population: 101,954

101,954 Median home value: $329,097

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

LivScore: 716

716 Population: 107,705

107,705 Median home value: $297,034

Midland, Texas

LivScore: 712

712 Population: 138,366

138,366 Median home value: $291,451

College Station, Texas

LivScore: 711

711 Population: 124,530

124,530 Median home value: $292,882

Norman, Oklahoma

LivScore: 711

711 Population: 132,045

132,045 Median home value: $248,548

Tyler, Texas

LivScore: 676

676 Population: 107,959

107,959 Median home value: $228,736

Abilene, Texas

LivScore: 659

659 Population: 128,010

128,010 Median home value: $182,377

Tulsa, Oklahoma

LivScore: 644

644 Population: 421,630

421,630 Median home value: $213,956

