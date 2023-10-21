9 Most Expensive Car Parts Thieves Are Most Likely To Steal

Car thieves only sometimes target the entire vehicle. Often, they go after specific parts that are easy to remove and valuable to sell. But you don’t have to be a victim. We spoke with automotive experts John Lin of JB Motor Works and Frank De Mulder of Classic Car Maintenance to identify the car parts thieves want most.

Here are the most expensive car parts thieves are most likely to steal — and how to protect yourself from becoming a victim.

Catalytic Converters

Catalytic converters top the list because they contain precious metals like rhodium, palladium, and platinum. “They contain precious metals and are relatively easy to remove,” said John Lin. Currently, rhodium sells for over $5,300 per ounce, while palladium and platinum go for $1,150 and $900 per ounce respectively.

Frank De Mulder agreed, stating, “These are among the most frequently stolen car parts. The reason? They contain precious metals like rhodium, palladium, and platinum, which can fetch a handsome price.” He advises etching your VIN number on the converter to deter theft and ensure you have adequate insurance, as a stolen converter can cost over $1,000 to replace.

Car Rims and Tires

Custom rims and tires are another hot target. “High-end rims and tires can fetch a decent price on the black market due to constant demand,” said Lin. With the right tools, tires and rims can be removed in minutes. High-end aftermarket rims, in particular, can sell for thousands.

De Mulder shared that rims and tires are stolen “due to their high resale value.” He suggests parking at an angle to stop thieves. “Turning your wheels at a 45-degree angle can make it more difficult for thieves to access the lugnuts, especially when parked close to the curb,” he said. “This often deters thieves who don’t want to stay at the crime scene for too long.” He also suggested installing easily available tire locks.

Airbags

Lin identified airbags as an interesting choice, but said, “airbags can be sold for a good chunk of money.” Airbags retail for around $1,000 but sell for $50-$200 on the black market. They are challenging to steal, but profitable if a thief succeeds.

“They are a vital safety component, portable, expensive, and easily replaceable, making them a prime target,” explained De Mulder. He recommends steering wheel locks and routinely checking airbag indicator lights.

GPS and Stereo Systems

While not as common today, Lin said, “GPS and stereo systems, while not as prevalent as they once were due to advancements in technology, are still targeted, particularly in older vehicles.” Aftermarket systems with extras like DVD players remain valuable to thieves.

De Mulder agrees car audio is targeted “because of their value and ease of removal.” He suggests parking in well-lit areas, using window tints or covers to obscure inside views, and installing alarms.

Batteries

Both experts listed batteries as a frequent target. De Mulder shared that batteries are stolen “due to their cost and ease of removal.” He suggests guards, locks, and parking strategically to deter battery theft.

License Plates

De Mulder highlights license plates, stating thieves steal them to use on unregistered vehicles. He recommends security screws to protect plates. “These screws are inexpensive and take only minutes to install,” he said.

Third Row Seats

This one might seem surprising, but it’s on the rise. SUV third-row seats are now easily removed and valuable, making them an emerging target.

The LAPD advises using bike locks or removing seats when not needed.

Tailgates

Certain truck models, like the Toyota Tacoma, have tailgates that thieves find easy to remove quickly. According to police reports, tailgate thefts have increased, with clusters of trucks often hit in the same area. Thieves target trucks with removable tailgates because they can slide under the truck bed and detach the tailgate in seconds using simple tools. Depending on the model, the tailgate can then be sold online or to scrap yards, netting the thief a few hundred dollars.

Using an aftermarket tailgate lock is an affordable and effective option to stop tailgate theft. A tailgate lock attaches around the edges of the tailgate and truck bed, preventing the tailgate from being detached. Most tailgate locks are installed in minutes using basic tools and cost $100 or less.

Garage Door Openers

If stolen from your car, these give thieves easy home access. This one has a simple solution: Never leave openers in your vehicle.

How To Protect Your Vehicle

For theft protection, Lin said, “Parking in well-lit or monitored areas can deter theft. Car alarms and wheel-locking devices act as excellent deterrents. Etching the vehicle identification number (VIN) on parts can make them less attractive as they’re harder to sell.”

De Mulder echoed, “While it’s impossible to prevent all thefts, proactive measures can significantly reduce the risk and ensure your vehicle remains intact.” His tips include security systems, window tinting, regular maintenance, and comprehensive insurance if all else fails. “Ensure you have comprehensive coverage that includes theft of car parts. Some platforms, like Way.com, allow you to compare costs from various providers to get the best deal,” he said.

By identifying the parts thieves want and taking preventative action, you can reduce the risk of becoming a victim. And if it does happen, things like comprehensive insurance can make the cost less painful.

