There’s good news if you’re retiring in 2023 and need to buy a new home. New research conducted by Realtor.com reveals there are nine new affordably priced retirement hot spots across the United States.

To find these new places, Realtor.com pulled together the median list prices for all U.S. cities over the past year. The U.S. Census Bureau’s median age data was also included for each city. From there, data was analyzed on single-family, condo and townhouse listings on Realtor.com throughout the past year to find the percentage of these listings that used keywords indicative of a retirement-focused community in their listing description.

This list is ranked from least to most affordable median list price for the past 12 months (ending in August 2023). Here are the nine most budget-friendly US retirement towns in 2023.

9. The Villages, Florida

Median list price: $425,000

Median age: 73

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 95%

8. Laguna Woods, California

Median list price: $405,000

Median age: 75

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 99%

7. South Pasadena, Florida

Median list price: $395,000

Median age: 68

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 51%

6. King City, Oregon

Median list price: $385,000

Median age: 62

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 64%

5. Manchester, New Jersey

Median list price: $350,000

Median age: 64

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 83%

4. Green Valley, Arizona

Median list price: $347,500

Median age: 73

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 85%

3. Sun City Center, Florida

Median list price: $341,090

Median age: 71

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 83%

2. Sun City, Arizona

Median list price: $309,000

Median age: 72

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 51%

1. Bermuda Run, North Carolina

Median list price: $179,000

Median age: 57

Percentage of retiree-friendly listings: 49%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Most Budget-Friendly US Retirement Towns in 2023

