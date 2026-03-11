This $9 Million Institutional Buy Targeted a Semiconductor Stock Down 19% Over the Past Year

Key Points

Numerai G bought 131,276 shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value is $9.18 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $8.24 million, reflecting both the share increase and price changes.

The quarter-end holding stood at 137,596 shares valued at $8.72 million.

Numerai GP reported a purchase of 131,276 shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), an estimated $9.18 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 131,276 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the trade is $9.18 million based on the average closing price over the quarter. The position’s quarter-end value increased by $8.24 million, which includes both the new shares and stock price movement.

The buy direction lifted Skyworks Solutions to 1.05% of Numerai GP LLC’s 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:OLED: $8.80 million (1.06% of AUM) NASDAQ: SWKS: $8.72 million (1.05% of AUM) NASDAQ: CBSH: $8.61 million (1.0% of AUM) NYSE: MRSH: $8.00 million (1.0% of AUM) NYSE: BSX: $7.98 million (1.0% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, SWKS shares were priced at $54.97, down about 19% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 21% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.05 billion Net Income (TTM) $394.30 million Dividend Yield 5% Price (as of Wednesday) $54.97

Company snapshot

Skyworks Solutions offers a broad portfolio of semiconductor products, including amplifiers, tuners, filters, front-end modules, and wireless analog system-on-chip solutions.

The company generates revenue by designing, manufacturing, and marketing proprietary semiconductor devices for use in a wide range of end markets.

It serves customers in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable device sectors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is a semiconductor company with a global presence and a diversified product suite for connectivity and communications markets. The company leverages its proprietary technology and integrated solutions to address complex requirements in wireless and analog applications. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. serves a broad range of end markets globally within the technology and semiconductor industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Skyworks Solutions stock has lagged the broader market over the past year as investors worry about slower smartphone demand and Apple’s growing push to develop more components in house. Yet the underlying business still generates substantial cash from the wireless connectivity chips that power everything from mobile devices to automotive systems.



The company reported roughly $1.035 billion in fiscal first-quarter revenue, coming in above expectations for the fourth consecutive quarter, management said. Mobile in particular exceeded the firm’s outlook, and the firm also has exposure to the very buzzy data center industry. The company declared a cash dividend payable this month of $0.71 per share.



Within the portfolio, the position sits alongside other technology bets such as Universal Display (a top holding), which suggests a preference for companies tied to long-term hardware and connectivity trends rather than purely software-driven growth stories. If growth continues, Skyworks could reverse recent losses and prove a successful bet for Numerai.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Universal Display. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

