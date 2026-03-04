$9 Million Exit: Investor Dumps 110,000 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy as Stock Lags Broader Market

Key Points

4D Advisors exited 110,000 shares in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $9.34 million as a result.

The position previously accounted for 5.0% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

10 stocks we like better than U.S. Physical Therapy ›

On February 17, 2026, 4D Advisors disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold out its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) during the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, 4D Advisors reported a complete exit from its holding in U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH), selling 110,000 shares. The quarter-end position value declined by $9.34 million as a result.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: TPB: $12.47 million (6.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: CWST: $9.30 million (5.1% of AUM) NYSE: FSS: $7.60 million (4.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: AXON: $7.10 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSE: FICO: $6.76 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of U.S. Physical Therapy were priced at $86.54, up 0.2% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $86.54 Market capitalization $1.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $758.7 million Net income (TTM) $36.0 million

Company snapshot

U.S. Physical Therapy operates outpatient physical therapy clinics and provides industrial injury prevention services, including rehabilitation, ergonomic assessments, and performance optimization.

The company generates revenue primarily through patient care services at clinics and contracts for on-site injury prevention and testing for corporate clients.

It serves a broad customer base, including individuals needing orthopedic or neurological rehabilitation, Fortune 500 companies, insurers, and contractors.

U.S. Physical Therapy is a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and industrial injury prevention services across the United States. The company leverages a diversified clinic network and specialized service offerings to address both individual and corporate healthcare needs. Its dual-segment strategy drives recurring revenue and positions it competitively in the healthcare services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Healthcare services names are supposed to offer steady compounding, and when they stall, capital might often rotate. U.S. Physical Therapy’s stock is essentially flat over the past year, even as the broader market pushed higher. That kind of relative underperformance often forces investors to reassess opportunity cost.



The company’s latest results showed modest growth, with revenue up more than 16% to about $173.8 million and gross profit up over 20% to $35.2 million, but the previous earnings release stoked investor concerns over declining year-over-year profitability, pushing shares down some 12% despite revenue beating expectations.



Within a portfolio that now tilts toward consumer, waste services and data-driven businesses, a full exit suggests this position no longer met return hurdles, particularly with how volatile the stock has been. Nevertheless, CEO Chris Reading pointed to several acquisitions and new hospital relationships in key markets as catalysts for long-term value. For now, however, shares are still underperforming.

Should you buy stock in U.S. Physical Therapy right now?

Before you buy stock in U.S. Physical Therapy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and U.S. Physical Therapy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 4, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac and Turning Point Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.