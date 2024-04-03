9 Luxury Cars You Won’t Regret Buying

With recent prices being the way they are, you could argue that any new car is a luxury item.

The financial commitment to buy a car is greater than it’s ever been, and manufacturers aren’t helping the average American car buyer. According to Cox Automotive, in February, only nine models out of around 275 transacted for less than $25,000 and only two for under $20,000. Three years ago, 29 cars could be bought for less than $25,000 and eight for under $20,000.

We’re currently in a seller’s market and the sellers are steering the market toward more expensive, profitable products that depreciate quickly and are costly to maintain. With demand so great, people are willing to pay more than they used to, sometimes with a great deal of buyer’s remorse and regret.

However, as Consumer Reports notes, “Just because a vehicle is considered a luxury model doesn’t mean it’s better than a mainstream sedan or it’s a standout among its peers.” There are great luxury cars out there that are well-built, opulent, affordable and won’t fill you with buyers remorse.

Here are nine luxury cars that you can buy with a clear conscious and drive in peace.

1. Lexus ES Hybrid

Named the #1 luxury midsize car by Consumers Reports (CR), the ES is everything you want from a luxury car and everything you expect from Lexus. CR doesn’t love the infotainment system and touchpad controller, but it’s smitten with everything else.

2. Porsche Panamera

Let’s go off the new car board for a few seconds. Social network forums are filled with posters expressing delight with their used Porsche Panameras, and for good reason. A new one will cost you upwards of $100K and a whole lot of guilt, but you can get a 5-to-10-year-old model for cheap. Repairs will cost you, of course, but this head-turning sporty saloon is fun to drive and looks amazing.

3. Acura Integra

It’s easy to dismiss the resurrected Integra due to its overall “ordinariness.” And indeed, the Integra lacks many performance and finishing features that its competitors flaunt. Similar in build to the Honda Civic Si, the Integra is small and stylish, but still very stately. It’s price point of $31,800 simply can’t be beat.

4. Tesla Model 3

The Model Y is more popular, but you’re not selling yourself short by getting a Model 3. Tesla’s fast-charging network is growing every day and the 3 provides a Long Range AWD range of 341 miles and a base RWD range of 248-mile range, per Consumer Reports. The Model 3 seems to get its price slashed every other week, so you’re bound to get it at a bargain.

5. Genesis G80

The G70 is a nice base model, but the G80, with its 375-hp, 3.5-liter turbo V6 and standard all-wheel drive (and wide-mouth grille!), is a powerful yet nimble midsize with a starting MSRP of around $54,400. Consumer Reports applauds the G80’s smooth ride, handling and braking along with its understated fit and finish.

6. Audi A3

Ranked #1 among luxury entry-level cars by CR, the A3 is a nicely finished seven-speed, 201-hp turbocharged four-cylinder with excellent fuel economy. According to Car and Driver, performance and handling are excellent on this subcompact, “despite some obvious cost cutting compromises.”

7. Infinity Q50

The Q50 might be another luxury car that you’d be better off buying used. CR has a laundry list of quibbles for the 2024 model, but HotCars recommends “the overlooked sports sedan that offers roaring performance.” A 2019 model in particular is reliable and won’t set you back much in average annual repair bills.

8. Cadillac CT4

The CT4 packing an unimpressive 237-hp, 2.0-liter engine, but as you move up trim levels, you’ll get more bang for your buck. The CT4-V is sportier and has a 325-hp, 2.7-liter four cylinder and the Blackwing version boasts a3.6-liter turbo V6. The CT4 is Cadillac’s smallest car, but it gives off big car vibes.

9. Volvo S60

Volvo’s focus on safety and luxury has attracted elite buyers who want to stand out on the roads for years. According to TrueCar, the S60 straddles the line between sporty and comfort handily. What you’ll miss in a dynamic driving experience, you’ll gain in “one of the prettiest cabins in its segment.”

