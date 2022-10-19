9 Little-Known Perks of a Hulu Subscription

To quote the lyrical genius Bob Dylan, "The times they are a-changin." Until the 1980s, there were three (sometimes four) television networks. The average Joe had ABC, CBS, and NBC from which to choose. If Joe was lucky, he also had a PBS station nearby.

Today, the streaming service Hulu offers more than 75 channels, including sports and news. Here are some of the other sweet perks associated with a Hulu subscription.

1. Something for everyone

In addition to the aforementioned sports and news programming, viewers have access to hit movies (that feel as though they were in theaters mere weeks ago), current episodes of network television shows, and all the Disney+ you can watch.

2. Entertaining original programming

While some streaming services opt primarily for documentaries, Hulu has spent the past few years perfecting the art of original programming. In fact, some of the best television of the past few years is the courtesy of Hulu. The Handmaid's Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Great, Life & Beth, Shrill, and Little Fires Everywhere represent a sample of what Hulu has to offer.

3. The wait is brief

For those who've decided to cut the (cable) cord and leave a little more money in your bank account at the end of the month, Hulu shows mercy by uploading new episodes of TV shows from multiple networks within one to seven days of release.

4. Familiar faces

If you're afraid you'll have to become accustomed to a new array of faces if you cut the cord to save money, fear not. In addition to airing live news and sports, you'll have access to entertainment from 21st Century Fox, CBS, Turner Networks, The CW, A&E Networks, NBC Universal, Disney, and Discovery Networks.

5. Watch from (almost) anywhere

Because Hulu is a streaming service, you can watch it from anywhere internet access is available and on almost any device. This includes your smartphone (iOS or Android), tablet, Apple TV, or Xbox. So, whether you're away on business or traveling for fun, you'll have access to your favorite shows.

6. Try before you buy

If you're not quite convinced Hulu is the streaming service for you, the company offers a free 30-day trial for basic Hulu. "Basic" means you'll only have access to the on-demand library. If you don't like what you see, you can cancel at any time. Otherwise, you have the option of signing up for the service.

7. Ads or no ads

Hulu allows you to decide if you're willing to sit through commercials or whether you would rather pay more to skip ads entirely. If you're someone who uses commercial breaks to visit the kitchen or restroom, take the dog out for a break, or do a few crunches, you can keep the ads and save money.

8. Up to 50 hours of recording space

Customers who spring for Hulu + Live TV not only have access to the streamer's huge on-demand library but also live shows. As a bonus, they can also record up to 50 hours of programming to watch later.

9. Continual growth

Hulu prides itself on continually improving the viewer experience. What started out as a relatively small streaming service in 2008 has grown exponentially. That can only spell good news for subscribers.

When it comes to viewing, you have more options than you can shake a stick at. Whether you're into HBO Max, Amazon, Prime, Netflix, YouTube TV, or Crackle, Hulu's perks make it worth a second look.

