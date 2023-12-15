9 Last-Minute White Elephant Gifts From Walmart for Under $25

You never know what kind of gift you’ll end up with during a white elephant gift exchange, but you can certainly provide something that everyone will want to fight over. Walmart shoppers will find more than a few options perfect for a white elephant party — and at prices under $25 to boot.

See: 7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

Find Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

From cozy throw blankets to soothing salt lamps, check out these last-minute white elephant gifts you can shop for at Walmart.

PAVILIA Premium Sherpa Throw Blanket

You can’t go wrong gifting a blanket at a white elephant exchange.

Each Pavilia Sherpa Throw Blanket features microfiber fleece on one side and sherpa lining on the other side for added comfort and versatility. Drape it on your sofa at home or keep it in your desk drawer at work for extra warmth during the winter months.

Discover: 10 Best Trader Joe’s Items to Buy for Less Than $10

Check It Out: These 10 Aldi Brand Products Are Worth Every Penny

MyMini Waffle Maker

Who wouldn’t want to get a waffle maker as a gift? The MyMini Waffle Maker is lightweight and perfectly compact for making waffles at home, in dorms, or on a road trip in an RV. You can also use it for cooking purposes beyond waffles, as it has the capacity to cook cinnamon rolls, hash browns and egg bakes.

10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships: Break a Sweat but Not Your Budget

Reduce Vacuum Insulated Tumbler Mug

Stay hydrated in style and without breaking the bank with the Reduce Vacuum Insulated Tumbler Mug.

Each mug is priced at $17.98 and made of stainless steel with a lid and straw. Available in a wide variety of colors including white, purple, peony and matcha, this tumbler mug is designed to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp

Give the gift of beating the winter blues with this Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp. Originally priced at $24.99, Walmart shoppers save $8.79 with its sale price.

Each lamp includes a 15 watt bulb. Plug it in and enjoy a therapeutic glow of orange hues, making it the perfect tranquil addition to your work desk or creative space.

Related: 3 Costco Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else

Premium Wearable Hooded Throw Blanket

Level up that throw blanket idea with a wearable throw blanket!

Priced at $18.77, this Premium Wearable Hooded Throw Blanket features a hood so you can wear it for indoor or outdoor use. Put it on while watching a movie at home or taking the dog for a walk for an added bit of comfort.

Black+Decker Portable Indoor Personal Desktop Space Heater

Few gifts are stolen more during a white elephant exchange than space heaters. Originally priced at $24.99, this Black+Decker Portable Indoor Personal Desktop Space Heater is now $19.99, giving Walmart shoppers $5 in savings.

This compact space heater is the perfect addition to warm up a chilly office or bedroom. It features an adjustable thermostat and four heat settings for maximum comfort. A tip over switch and safety fuse inside the heater allow for overheat protection and automatic shutoff.

View: 10 Things Frugal People Never Buy During the Holidays

Better Homes & Gardens Citrus & Balsam Scented Candle

When in doubt over what to bring to a white elephant party, you can’t go wrong with a candle.

At $12.87 each, the Better Homes & Gardens Citrus & Balsam Scented Candle is beautifully packaged inside a carbonized glass jar with a wooden lid. Its fragrance features scent notes of green balsam and fresh-cut spruce along with sparkling citrus accents including orange and lemon.

Amerteer Tabletop Bonsai Tree Light

Give the gift of tranquility ready-made for your space with the Amerteer Tabletop Bonsai Tree Light.

Each lamp is $12.85 and features warm white lights and a glistening metallic finish. A few suggested spaces for this Bonsai tree light include work desks, bedside tables and coffee tables for a slow, gentle glow.

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Starbucks $15 Gift Card

Those truly shopping last minute for their white elephant gift can grab a $15 Starbucks gift card.

These gift cards can be used at Starbucks locations nationwide. Recipients may use the physical gift card to pay for their favorite coffee drinks and snacks or upload the gift card number to their Starbucks Rewards account and redeem it via the app. It’s simple, yet effective.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Last-Minute White Elephant Gifts From Walmart for Under $25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.