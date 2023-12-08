9 Last-Minute Amazon Christmas Gifts You Should Order Now

At one point or another, during the hustle and bustle of a past holiday season, you probably realized at the last minute that you forgot to buy a gift (or two). Instead of getting caught like a deer in the headlights this year, be proactive.

Take a look at these nine great last-minute Amazon Christmas gifts you should order now rather than later.

Vintage Art Deco Gin and Tonic Balloon Glasses: $52.99

This set of four art deco cocktail-drinking glasses, blown from crystal glass, come packed in a signature Great Gatsby-inspired gift box. And on the back of the box, your recipient will find gin cocktail recipes for inspiration. The glasses are 13.5 ounces each and are recommended to be hand washed.

Smokehouse By Thoughtfully Ultimate Grilling Spice Set: $35.01

This grilling spice set contains 20 spices, rubs and seasonings and is a great gift for anyone who considers themselves a grill master. Your favorite griller will experience rubs in exciting flavors, such as Caribbean BBQ or Chili Rosemary, and also traditional seasonings and salts, such as Italian seasoning and garlic salt. The best part is that the spices come in smaller, sample-sized bottles, so they won’t go to waste.

AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit: $79.95

AeroGarden Harvest allows you to grow your own herbs year-round, right from the comfort of your kitchen. You can plant up to six plants in this hydroponic unit, using the included Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit that features the following herbs: dill, genovese basil, Thai basil, curly parsley, thyme and mint.

Cell Phone Stand With Bluetooth Speaker: $28.98

This cell phone stand with a Bluetooth speaker makes using your phone for streaming, facetime or listening to music hands-free. It has an alarm clock with an LCD display and a snooze feature. And you can adjust the phone holder to a 90-degree angle. Choose from blue, black and titanium gray.

Portable Neck Fan: $29.99

For anyone on your gift list who is an exercise enthusiast or enjoys doing activities outdoors, a USB-rechargeable portable neck fan could be a gamechanger. The adjustable neck fan has three speeds and air outlets on both sides and at the rear, which serves to create a 360-degree cooling experience. Plus, it weighs only 8.8 ounces and comes in a variety of colors.

Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set: $35.99

No matter if you like your salt or pepper coarse, medium or fine, with this electric salt and pepper grinder set, you can make it happen. It features a blue LED light with three brightness settings designed to come on during use and make it easy to see how much salt or pepper is coming out of the grinder.

A good thing to keep in mind if you’re gifting this item is that the set does need six AAA batteries that aren’t included. However, you’ll be happy to know that the product is backed by the manufacturer’s lifetime warranty.

Charcuterie Cheese Board and Platter Set: $59.99

Designed in Germany, this charcuterie board made of acacia wood contains four ceramic bowls and four knives with stainless steel blades. It also features plenty of surface area to allow you to arrange crackers or bread rounds, as well as a smorgasbord of fruits, nuts, dips, meats and cheeses.

Cocktail Smoker Kit: $39.97

This cocktail smoker has everything your gift recipient needs to make fabulous smoked craft cocktails or scotch, including the wood chips — and you can use it indoors. Additionally, this handheld smoker can be used to smoke food, such as sous vide meats and appetizer fare, such as cheese.

Gift Cards: $1-$2,000

If you’re unsure of what to get as a gift, a gift card from Amazon is probably a safe bet. You can purchase a physical card or an eGift card, if you’re really squeezed for time.

According to an Amazon Christmas Wish List Trends study by CouponFollow, the top five most-requested gift cards on people’s Amazon Christmas Wish Lists are Amazon, Visa, Starbucks, Ulta Beauty and Bath & Body Works. If you want to gift a restaurant card, Texas Roadhouse, Subway and Olive Garden are among the most wished-for, according to the study. You can find all of these gift cards on Amazon and have them shipped directly to yourself or the recipient.

