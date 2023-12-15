You can find great deals at Kohl’s all year round, but the holidays are the perfect time to score some steep discounts on holiday essentials such as apparel, accessories, decor and tableware.

Not only are many of these items high quality, but they also make for great gift ideas. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for someone else, here are the top holiday essentials you should only buy at Kohl’s.

Christmas Cards

Christmas cards can cost anywhere from $3 to $5 at most retailers, but you can find some great deals at Kohl’s.

“Buying Christmas cards in bulk can be very efficient this holiday season. The Big Dot of Happiness Elf Squad Money & Gift Card Holders at Kohl’s has eight cards with a fun holiday design and envelopes included,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

“These can be great for your children’s teachers, or to send holiday greetings to your extended family members whom you may not see in-person,” continued Landau. “For $14.99, it comes out to about $1.87 per card, which is a great deal considering greeting cards are typically around $3 each.”

Holiday-Themed Home Essentials

Kohl’s sells a wide array of home essentials, but you can find holiday-themed items around this time of year.

“Kohl’s offers a wide variety of home items that can add a festive touch to your home. You can find holiday-themed bedding, towels and tableware, as well as unique and on-trend tabletop items, barware and throws,” said Anna Prince, founder of PM Modi Yojana. Many of these items cost around $30 or less at Kohl’s.

Luggage and Accessories

At Kohl’s, you can also find quality luggage at a great base price. When there are active discounts in place, as is often the case around the holidays, you can save even more money on these travel essentials.

Vitaliy Vinogradov, interior designer and project manager at Modern.Place, highlighted the American Tourister Burst Max Quatro Softside Spinner Luggage as one of Kohl’s must-have purchases. “This luggage is designed to accompany you on your travels, providing convenience, security and peace of mind,” he said.

It also has a durable soft-side shell that can keep your belongings safe during transit, along with multidirectional spinner wheels that make toting it around a breeze. It currently costs around $80.

Tablecloths

Festive tablecloths are a must-have if you’re planning to host any holiday events or dinners this year. At Kohl’s, you can find ones that are designed to last for years to come.

“At Kohl’s, the St. Nicholas Square Midnight Magic Tablecloth is on sale for $10.49-$14.99 (depending on size; originally $34.99-$49.99),” said Landau. “This tablecloth has different sizes for your needs and a 4.6 out of five-star rating.”

Children’s Gifts

Looking for some holiday gifts for the kids or the whole family to enjoy? You can find many affordable options at Kohl’s, meaning you can buy more for less.

“Kohl’s has an extensive selection of toys and games for kids of all ages,” said Prince. “You can find popular brands like Lego, Barbie and Nerf, as well as exclusive Kohl’s brands like Jumping Beans and SO. Kohl’s toys and games are of high quality and can provide hours of entertainment for kids.”

Prices range from around $5 to $40, depending on what you buy.

Throw Blankets

Having a couple of nice faux fur throws around can liven up any living space, while making it cozier for guests or visiting family members. Vinogradov suggested Kohl’s Cuddl Duds Cozy Soft Plush to Faux Fur Throw as a particularly great buy.

“This cozy throw from Cuddl Duds is perfect for snuggling up on the couch during the winter season,” said Vinogradov. “It is made of polyester and has a soft plush face and a faux-fur face and back. The throw is wrinkle-free and comes in gray color. It is priced at $14.99.”

And if you want a heated throw blanket to keep you warm this winter season, Kohl’s has you covered.

“As the weather gets colder, having a heated blanket to keep you warm is a luxury. At Kohl’s you can score a Cuddl Duds Plush Sherpa Heated Electric Throw Blanket for only $52.49 (originally $139.99),” said Landau. “This is a great deal for the holidays, and it comes in a variety of holiday-themed patterns, like snowflakes and the classic red and black checker print.”

Apparel and Accessories

Kohl’s has a large selection of holiday and seasonal apparel and accessories. This includes sweaters, winter dresses, suits, pajamas, hats, scarves, gloves and more. Many of these items are stylish, affordable and versatile.

Take the Men’s Sonoma Goods For Life Fleece Quarter-Zip Pullover as an example. “This pullover is perfect for the winter season,” said Vinogradov. “It is made of fleece and has a quarter-zip closure. The pullover is available in charcoal color and priced at $14.99.”

Home and Holiday Decor

If you’re looking for budget-friendly, high-quality home or holiday decor, check out Kohl’s.

“Look for holiday decorations from brands exclusive to Kohl’s. These can include uniquely designed ornaments, wreaths, and holiday-themed home decor items that add a special touch to your celebrations,” said Stephen Clark, founder of Finbri.

Also, keep an eye out for seasonal accents and other home decor you can use year-round.

“Kohl’s typically offers diverse holiday-themed home decor and seasonal accents,” said Eric Sornoso, CEO of MealFan. “From festive bedding to elegant ornaments and decorative pieces, their variety allows customers to create a cozy and festive ambiance at home.”

Prices vary depending on what you get. For example, a bedding set can cost around $50 to $80. A single ornament goes for around $4 to $5, while simple sets start at about $6.

Kitchen Essentials

Last but not least, another Kohl’s holiday essential is specialty kitchenware, accessories and appliances. These make for great gifts, but can also work well in your own home.

“Kohl’s is known for offering a range of kitchen and dining items tailored for the holidays. This can include themed bakeware, serving dishes, and table linens that are perfect for holiday entertaining,” said Clark.

Other options to consider include dinnerware, decorative platters, blenders, air fryers, coffee makers and knives. Pricing varies by item, so shop around and see what’s out there.

And one final note, which comes from Sam Romain, CEO of Hemponix: “Kohl’s offers a robust rewards program, which can translate into significant savings during the holidays. Their frequent discounts and Kohl’s Cash promotions make it a smart choice for budget-conscious shoppers.”

