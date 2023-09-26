9 Key Signs You’re Financially Immature and Shouldn’t Let Your Parents Help You

Adulthood used to mean financial independence from parents, but many of today’s parents give financial help to their adult children. According to a 2021 MagnifyMoney survey, nearly 30% of millennials — who are now between 27 and 42 years old — receive financial support from their parents.

However, accepting such monetary help can cause problems for your finances, your parents’ finances and your relationship with each other.

“There is a real balancing act here between meeting the needs of the adult child in the present [and] being able to meet the financial needs of the parent in the future,” said Greg Smith, a certified financial planner and managing director of The Wise Investor Group.

Before asking for or accepting financial help, adult children have a responsibility to consider not only what is good for their finances but also for their parents’ finances. If you’re weighing the pros and cons, these warning signs could indicate that you’re financially immature and you’d be better off turning down financial help from your parents.

You Have Poor Financial Habits

It’s hard to watch kids struggle, and the first impulse for parents is to step in and help. However, if you constantly need help from parents, your own money management is the real problem that needs to be addressed. Accepting offered money is the easy way out, but if you don’t fix irresponsible habits or unsustainable financial situations, you will become a drain on parents.

“More often than not, the recipient has made lifestyle choices to get them into a financial bind, and those choices are reparable without endangering the financial stability of another household — that of your parents,” said Kyle Winkfield, managing partner at Finley Alexander Wealth Management. Money crises caused by “lifestyle decisions — otherwise labeled as ‘wants’ and not ‘needs’ — are always cases in which you should decline help from your parents.”

If you can afford to, turning down help and fixing it on your own can also be empowering and educational. “Children who are able to dig themselves out of a financial hole not only learn a great deal from the experience, [but] may feel more self-reliant, independent and gratified knowing they did it on their own,” Smith said.

You Learned Bad Money Habits From Your Parents

If your parents have their own bad money habits, whether it’s living paycheck-to-paycheck or overcharging credit cards, this is a sign you shouldn’t accept help from them. Since you’ve known your parents for a while, you probably know whether they are generally responsible with their money or not. If they fall into the latter category, it’s likely best to turn down help.

This is especially true if your parents are struggling with debt. David Henderson, a CFP in Denver, gave an example of a couple he works with. They are in their 70s, struggling with debt they’ve accrued, yet still insist on putting a few hundred dollars a month toward an adult child’s bills.

“This is crazy,” he said. “My clients are barely getting by, and in my opinion the kids should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to go on.”

Additionally, if other people rely on your parents for money, that’s another indicator you need to work toward financial independence. “Something to be sensitive to is that parents might be helping their own parents as well,” said Jillian Berman, the deputy enterprise editor at MarketWatch. “If your parents are giving their parents financial help, you might not want to further burden them.”

If your parents are generous people (and they probably are if they are offering money to you), don’t forget about the other people they are also financially supporting, like aging parents or your sibling who’s just starting college. The more people your parents are trying to help, the higher the chances are that they could be sacrificing their own financial security to do so.

For those with “a struggling parent thinking about their aging parents … the Bank of Mom and Dad should really be viewed as the Bank of Last Resort,” Smith said. You should avoid accepting help if this is the case, and instead work to cover your own costs.

If this sounds familiar, it’s time to say “no” to help from parents.

You Think You’re Not Ready for Financial Independence

“One of the first signs that you’re a mature adult is your ability to decline financial support from your parents, even if you feel you need it,” Winkfield said. “Your parents’ job from ages 0 to 18 was to raise you to adulthood in a safe and secure environment. What your parents are not responsible for is providing financial support once you’re an adult — that’s your job.”

Handling your financial situation independently of your parents is more than just an important step in adulthood, it shows that you can truly afford your decisions and purchases.

For instance, if your employment outlook after graduation isn’t good enough that you could afford to make your student loan payments, that could be a sign you need to consider a more marketable major instead of asking for help from your parents. If you need help from your parents to buy a home or make a 20% down payment, this could be a sign you’re not ready for a mortgage, either.

Being able to take these steps on your own is the best proof that you can afford to do so without putting yourself and others at financial risk. “The most responsible thing that an adult can do, as a parent or as a child, is to ensure that they will not be an undue financial burden to another person in general,” Winkfield added.

You’re Not Saving Any Money

Spending all of your money without saving is often a strong indicator of your financial immaturity. If you lack the discipline to budget, control impulses and set aside savings each month, it demonstrates an inadequate understanding of personal finance basics on your part. Failing to save shows an inability to comprehend the importance of having reserves for emergencies, retirement and your long-term goals. Not making saving a priority can leave you vulnerable to debt, financial crisis and dependence on others down the road.

If you allow your parents to step in and save you, you’ll never build up the skills to save money by yourself. Financial experts agree that saving a portion of your earnings is a foundational habit for anyone seeking stability and prosperity. If you fail to do so as an adult, it reveals a level of shortsightedness and underdeveloped money management skills on your part. With some education and discipline, you can achieve financial maturity by progressing from frivolous spending to mindful saving and investing.

You Have Trouble Discussing Finances With Your Parents

“Talking about money isn’t easy, sometimes especially with family,” said Anthony Criscuolo, a senior client service manager and chief investment officer with Palisades Hudson Financial Group in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. “But clear and honest communication is the only way to ensure that you can accept your parents’ financial help without worrying that it will just transfer the problems from your household to theirs.”

If you and your parents have trouble talking about money, avoid the topic or have arguments over it, that’s a sign that getting money from parents could strain your relationship and their finances. You won’t be able to decide if accepting help is a good solution for everyone unless you have a clear understanding of your parents’ finances and expectations.

“Don’t be afraid to be the one to ask tough but caring questions about how helping you might fit into their monthly budget or long-term plans,” Criscuolo added. “And don’t be stingy with the details of your own situation, which may make your parents assume the worst needlessly.”

You’re Unclear on the Terms of Financial Help

Along with understanding your parents’ finances, you also need to be really clear on any expectations, conditions or considerations attached to the help being offered.

“It seems to work best if the parameters for providing money are discussed and set prior to giving any money,” said Rochelle Odesser, CFP and vice president of Madison Planning Group in White Plains, New York. “This could mean setting a time frame for the support, or setting some specific goals or situation in which the support would stop.”

If parents are giving you cash, make sure everyone agrees on whether it’s a gift or a loan. If it’s a loan from your parents, make sure to discuss the exact terms of repayment and put it in writing, Criscuolo suggested. Or perhaps your parents are covering a bill for you, like a cellphone. Discuss how long they plan to do so and when you should expect to take over this bill, as well as other details like who will pay overage charges or extra fees you might incur.

You’re Worried Your Lack of Money Skills Will Strain Your Relationships

Damage to relationships is one of the biggest dangers of mixing money and family. If expectations aren’t met, or someone feels an arrangement is unfair, it can cause resentment and bad feelings. Accepting financial help “may seem OK now, but money can erode relationships over time, between the parties doing the exchange, third parties (siblings, etc.), your relationship with your partner and your partner’s relationship with your parents,” Winkfield said.

If a child-parent relationship has some issues or dysfunctions (and whose doesn’t), involving money can amplify those issues and strain a relationship. “Some children may turn down financial help from parents when it comes with strings attached,” Smith said. “Some parents use money as a crowbar.”

Consider the dynamic between you and your parents, and how money might impact it. Consider whether you’re confident you’ll be able to stick to the conditions or expectations they’ll have, or if they’re too unreasonable. Also consider whether your parents will maintain a healthy respect for your boundaries and independence.

“It may not feel at the time like the best or easiest decision, but when money comes with untenable conditions, I would pass,” Smith said.

You Have Overdrawn Accounts

If you frequently overdraw your checking accounts, it’s because you tend to lack budgeting skills and struggle with tracking expenses. You may not have a good understanding of their cash flow or income cycles, so you aren’t able to anticipate when an account could run low. Overdrafting also suggests an inability to prioritize financial obligations and live within your means. Additionally, frequent overdrafts indicate you’re spending beyond your balance, rather than saving prudently or maintaining an emergency fund as a financial cushion. Relying on overdraft as a fallback for poor planning means fees and high costs in the long run — and it’s important you learn to deal with it and don’t run to your parents for help.

You need to learn to track expenses, set budgets and build savings to break this costly cycle. Overcoming the mindset of overspending takes discipline and dedication to financial maturity.

You Have Other Financial Options and Don’t Use Them

“You should turn down financial help from parents if there are other means available — student loans, working overtime, taking on an extra job, cutting back or tightening belts,” Smith said. “There may be other options that could be explored before piercing that boundary.”

For instance, when trying to finance a college education, “sometimes both students and parents will resort to borrowing options that involve the parents before they have to,” Berman said. “When you’re trying to get a student loan, you want to first have the students max out their own federal loans before pulling a parent into borrowing, either through a private or federal loan. With federal loans, there aren’t as many protections for parents as for students, and the parent is on the hook and they could make themselves vulnerable.”

If your parents can’t give you help out-of-pocket, that could be a red flag that they can’t really afford to give you money. Parents who go into debt or borrow from retirement accounts to help you will be doing so at the expense of their own financial security.

Elyssa Kirkham contributed to the reporting for this article.

