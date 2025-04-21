Personal Finance

9 Japanese Cars You Shouldn’t Miss Out On the Rest of the Year

April 21, 2025 — 11:03 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Shopping for a new car this year? Consider putting your money toward tried-and-true Japanese car brands such as Toyota and Honda. 

The YouTube channel Auto Moto Show recently covered a showcase of 2025’s most exciting new Japanese cars and SUVs anticipated to make waves with consumers. Best of all, there’s a wide variety of price tags to fit budgets of all sizes.

Do you agree that these nine Japanese cars are worth the investment?

2024 Lexus LC

2025 Lexus LC 500 Bespoke Carbon

  • MSRP: $169,042

2019 Toyota Yaris best car

2025 Toyota GR Yaris

  • MSRP: $53,318

Berlin, Germany - 18th October, 2020: Toyota Yaris Hybrid stopped on a street.

2025 Toyota Yaris Hybrid

  • MSRP: $27,759
17 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring Hybrid

2025 Honda Civic Advance

  • MSRP: $51,049 
Brussels, Belgium - January 15, 2015: Honda Jazz compact city car on display during the 2015 Brussels motor show.

2025 Honda Jazz Advance Sport

  • MSRP: $32,999

2023 Honda Civic Type R.

2025 Honda Civic Type R

  • MSRP: $44,795
2020 Toyota Supra GR.

2025 Toyota GR Supra

  • MSRP: $62,394
Santander, Spain - 12 January 2024: A Toyota Corolla Touring Sports in motion on a highway.

2025 Toyota Corolla Touring Sports GR Sport

  • MSRP: $44,163

2018 Lexus ES 300h

2025 Lexus ES 300h Premium

  • MSRP: $48,610

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact makes and models of the vehicles listed in this article.

