9 Japanese Cars You Shouldn’t Miss Out On the Rest of the Year

Shopping for a new car this year? Consider putting your money toward tried-and-true Japanese car brands such as Toyota and Honda.
The YouTube channel Auto Moto Show recently covered a showcase of 2025’s most exciting new Japanese cars and SUVs anticipated to make waves with consumers. Best of all, there’s a wide variety of price tags to fit budgets of all sizes.
Do you agree that these nine Japanese cars are worth the investment?
2025 Lexus LC 500 Bespoke Carbon
- MSRP: $169,042
2025 Toyota GR Yaris
- MSRP: $53,318
2025 Toyota Yaris Hybrid
- MSRP: $27,759
2025 Honda Civic Advance
- MSRP: $51,049
2025 Honda Jazz Advance Sport
- MSRP: $32,999
2025 Honda Civic Type R
- MSRP: $44,795
2025 Toyota GR Supra
- MSRP: $62,394
2025 Toyota Corolla Touring Sports GR Sport
- MSRP: $44,163
2025 Lexus ES 300h Premium
- MSRP: $48,610
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact makes and models of the vehicles listed in this article.
