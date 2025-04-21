Shopping for a new car this year? Consider putting your money toward tried-and-true Japanese car brands such as Toyota and Honda.

See More: 7 Hybrid Vehicles To Buy in 2025 That Will Last Throughout Retirement

Try This: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

The YouTube channel Auto Moto Show recently covered a showcase of 2025’s most exciting new Japanese cars and SUVs anticipated to make waves with consumers. Best of all, there’s a wide variety of price tags to fit budgets of all sizes.

Do you agree that these nine Japanese cars are worth the investment?

2025 Lexus LC 500 Bespoke Carbon

MSRP: $169,042

Read More: I’m a Car Expert — 9 Luxury Cars That Aren’t Worth the Money

Be Aware: 4 SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Early 2025

2025 Toyota GR Yaris

MSRP: $53,318

Find Out: 5 Used Luxury Cars That Are a Good Investment for Retirees

2025 Toyota Yaris Hybrid

MSRP: $27,759

2025 Honda Civic Advance

MSRP: $51,049

2025 Honda Jazz Advance Sport

MSRP: $32,999

Trending Now: 5 Types of Vehicles Retirees Should Stay Away From Buying

2025 Honda Civic Type R

MSRP: $44,795

2025 Toyota GR Supra

MSRP: $62,394

2025 Toyota Corolla Touring Sports GR Sport

MSRP: $44,163

For You: I’m a Car Expert — These 6 SUVs Are the Best Frugal Buys of 2025

2025 Lexus ES 300h Premium

MSRP: $48,610

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact makes and models of the vehicles listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Japanese Cars You Shouldn’t Miss Out On the Rest of the Year

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.