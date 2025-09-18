9 Items Retirees Should Buy at Home Depot This Fall

As autumn arrives, retirees begin to notice fallen leaves, unruly hedges and scattered branches that come with seasonal change. Those who have maintained a tidy garage or shed may already own essential yard tools, but others might need to identify items that require replacement before cleanup begins. For many older adults, a thorough fall yard refresh means budgeting smartly, updating worn-out gear and preparing homes for holiday gatherings.

GOBankingRates found a variety of reliable outdoor tools at Home Depot this season that retail for under $150 each, catering to retirees focused on practical shopping and manageable spending limits. The below list highlights top-rated items, selected based on customer reviews and expert opinions, to minimize physical strain while maximizing results.

Heavy-Duty Gardening Tool Set

Price: $109.59

The heavy-duty gardening tool set is a comprehensive 10-piece set that features durable stainless steel tools, each with soft anti-slip ergonomic rubber handles for comfortable use. Retirees should buy it this fall because it covers every basic need, reducing physical strain during repetitive yard tasks and cleanup. The kit includes everything from shears to trowels, so maintaining flower beds and shrubs is much easier and more enjoyable.

True Temper Poly Wheelbarrow

Price: $81.96

This lightweight poly wheelbarrow boasts sturdy handles and a rust-proof tray, making outdoor hauling and cleanup a breeze. Retirees should shop for this wheelbarrow because it moves leaves, mulch, and garden refuse with minimal effort and hand fatigue. The True Temper 4-foot poly wheelbarrow’s easy tipping and space-saving storage make it perfect for those keeping tools in a small shed or garage.

Long-Handled Loppers

Price: $14.98 to $186.08

These loppers have extra-long handles for safe pruning of branches without using a ladder, keeping mature landscapes tidy this season. Retirees benefit from this tool’s reach, trimming high limbs and overgrown shrubs much more safely and comfortably in autumn. Quality steel blades and soft grips help avoid blisters and wrist pain even during extended cleanup sessions outdoors.

Black+Decker Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer Kit

Price: $89

The Black+Decker Max is a lightweight cordless hedge trimmer that features powerful 20-volt battery operation, which means faster and safer hedge grooming for fall landscaping. Retirees should buy this because it eliminates cord hassles, enabling mobility and extended use with minimal vibration and hand stress. The kit comes with a rechargeable battery and ergonomic handle, making trimming much simpler for older adults.

Earthwise Gator Grabber Leaf Clean-Up Tool

Price: $49.99

The Gator Grabber easily picks up large piles of leaves with its wide steel jaws, cutting down on bending during cleanups. Retirees benefit by using this tool because it helps maintain good posture, avoiding back pain and muscle strain with every autumn rake-up. Lightweight construction allows for simple use and quick storage, making fall chores less exhausting and more efficient.

Husky Kneeling Pad

Price: $9.98

This Husky kneeling pad uses dense foam to cushion knees during low-ground yard jobs and garden planting, keeping seniors comfortable. Retirees should purchase this knee pad to protect joints and minimize soreness when weeding, planting bulbs, or working on landscaping this autumn. Its easy-to-clean design and compact profile mean it’s simple to stash anywhere for fast access season after season.

Large Leaf Bags

Price: $16.97

These heavy-duty leaf bags are built from resilient materials, which means they won’t tear, even when packed with wet autumn debris. Retirees should buy these bags in the fall to streamline disposal, making neighborhood curb pickup and holiday cleanups much more convenient. Multiple size options allow for efficient use at any property, whether for simple tidy-ups or major seasonal landscaping efforts.

Makita Brushless Cordless Hedge Trimmer

Price: $249

This Makita trimmer offers advanced brushless motor technology for powerful operation, long battery life, and quiet trimming fall after fall. Retirees benefit hugely from reduced vibration and fatigue, making it great for maintaining larger hedges or shrubs without excess effort. The slim, well-balanced design supports safe handling, with the battery charging quickly to minimize downtime and interruptions.

Ergonomic Gardening Shears

Price: $34.99

These ergonomic gardening shears are designed with easy-squeeze handles and precision blades, ideal for comfortable garden pruning and flower shaping. Retirees should pick these shears for fall because the soft grip reduces hand pain, while the sharp blades avoid extra strain and injury. Compact size and lightweight construction allow for precise snips and seasonal tidying up, perfect for older gardeners.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

