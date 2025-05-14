9 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $605.0K 1.6K 551 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $27.00 $26.3K 2.8K 423 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $85.00 $80.4K 8.2K 404 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $95.00 $56.6K 1.1K 284 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $250.00 $25.0K 1.2K 133 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $330.00 $86.8K 225 81 POWL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $185.00 $172.5K 23 75 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $500.00 $31.3K 465 44 PAYC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $230.00 $35.3K 20 5

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 247 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $605.0K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 1609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 135 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 2855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 145 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.4K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 8227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPS (NYSE:UPS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 247 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.6K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 1115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDX (NYSE:FDX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 1206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.8K, with a price of $3340.0 per contract. There were 225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding POWL (NASDAQ:POWL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.5K, with a price of $2300.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DE (NYSE:DE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $1960.0 per contract. There were 465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PAYC (NYSE:PAYC), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 611 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $7073.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

