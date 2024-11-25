9 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $30.2K 21.7K 23.7K RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.00 $26.5K 5.2K 500 FAST CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $80.00 $80.0K 40 500 NNE CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $45.00 $60.0K 589 331 UNP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $200.00 $132.8K 10 180 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $450.00 $29.6K 224 43 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $500.00 $37.1K 28 11 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $307.50 $25.5K 10 10 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $40.00 $25.2K 937 9

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ACHR (NYSE:ACHR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 302 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 21728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN (NASDAQ:RUN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 207 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 5285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FAST (NASDAQ:FAST), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNE (NASDAQ:NNE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNP (NYSE:UNP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 781 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.8K, with a price of $6650.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DE (NYSE:DE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $3700.0 per contract. There were 224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 781 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $3715.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $307.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $2550.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 753 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

