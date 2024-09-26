9 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $85.00 $48.8K 1 904 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $52.50 $44.0K 1.5K 427 LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.00 $56.8K 2.9K 225 LUV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $25.7K 1.7K 221 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $62.50 $273.5K 1.4K 170 SBLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $40.0K 1.2K 104 LASE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $15.00 $27.2K 0 68 EMR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $105.00 $31.9K 21 59 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $360.00 $34.5K 11 9

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For UPS (NYSE:UPS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 176 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $4880.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 904 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 182 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 1544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.8K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 2905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV (NYSE:LUV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 477 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 1795 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $273.5K, with a price of $1609.0 per contract. There were 1466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBLK (NASDAQ:SBLK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 113 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LASE (NASDAQ:LASE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 203 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EMR (NYSE:EMR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 176 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 841 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $8632.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

