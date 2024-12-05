9 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $75.00 $1.0 million 1.1K 10.0K BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $26.00 $28.5K 369 1.6K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $135.00 $30.5K 128 694 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $65.00 $172.3K 1.4K 400 SYM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $22.50 $50.9K 401 268 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $167.50 $127.5K 67 153 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.00 $44.8K 1.7K 108 TT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $400.00 $43.2K 3 20 AXON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $400.00 $28.8K 127 2

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding DAL (NYSE:DAL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 8585 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 1169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1676 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 197 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 253 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 265 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.3K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 1471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SYM (NASDAQ:SYM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 162 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 112 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.5K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 771 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $1280.0 per contract. There were 1747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TT (NYSE:TT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 197 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $4320.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXON (NASDAQ:AXON), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $28852.0 per contract. There were 127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

