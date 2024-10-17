9 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.50 $43.7K 14.6K 1.1K HON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $220.00 $197.6K 43 899 PAYX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $135.00 $35.4K 1.3K 787 KTOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $30.00 $28.0K 535 257 RTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $127.00 $34.5K 64 220 JBLU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.00 $25.4K 10.6K 105 ETN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $350.00 $29.4K 52 104 BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $130.00 $26.7K 127 31 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $230.00 $28.9K 287 7

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ENVX (NASDAQ:ENVX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 14676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HON (NASDAQ:HON), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 25, 2024. This event was a transfer of 449 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $197.6K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 899 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAYX (NASDAQ:PAYX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 1357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KTOS (NASDAQ:KTOS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 255 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RTX (NYSE:RTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 64 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JBLU (NASDAQ:JBLU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 92 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 10662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETN (NYSE:ETN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 246 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $3825.0 per contract. There were 127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $4820.0 per contract. There were 287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

