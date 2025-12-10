9 Hot Holiday Kids Gifts That You Can Find at Five Below

Now is the time to get a jump on holiday shopping and Five Below has great deals on hot holiday gifts for kids this year. You can even have items shipped straight to your home to save time. GOBankingRates shopped the Five Below site to find these deals on the hottest gifts this holiday season.

Squishmallows Christmas Plush

Price: $5

If your kid is a Squishmallows fan, you know the collectability of these plushes and how hard it can be to find them. The Squishmallows Christmas plush is available at an unbeatable price, plus Five Below has eight holiday-themed styles for you to choose from. Suitable for ages three and up, this plush makes a great gift or stocking stuffer.

Minecraft Mico Collection Diamond Mine Playset

Price: $5

Perfect for the Minecraft player in your home, the Minecraft micro collection diamond mine playset is part of the micro collection. It includes a Steve micro figure and closes for easy storage. The set also comes with rock stickers, so your child can customize the mine.

Disney ‘Frozen’ Elsa Styling Head

Price: $5

With the Disney “Frozen” Elsa styling head, your child can practice their hair styling skills. This toy comes in other princess varieties, too, including Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” and Ariel from “The Little Mermaid”.

Disney ‘Stitch’ Holiday Plush

Price: $7

Disney’s Stitch continues to be popular among kids and this Disney “Stitch” holiday plus is available in two color variants for extra fun. This plush toy is suitable for ages two and up and it will look cute perched on top of a present on Christmas morning.

‘Stranger Things’ Playing Cards

Price: $4

Celebrate the release of the final season of Stranger Things with “Stranger Things” playing cards. The cards all feature themes straight out of the hit TV show, adding an extra fun touch to all your child’s favorite card games.

Lego Super Mario Standard Cart Building Toy

Price: $19.99

The Lego Super Mario standard cart building toy combines two hugely popular brands. This 174-piece kit includes everything your child needs to build and race their own cart. It’s suitable for ages seven and up.

‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Build Set

Price: $6

With the “Spongebob Squarepants” Build Set, kids can create Spongebob’s pineapple house, right out of Bikini Bottom. The kit from Five Below includes plenty of snap and switch pieces, which means kids can use it to build the house or to build other things, too, making it a versatile choice.

Lego Creator Magical Unicorn Building Toy

Price: $9.99

Legos are always a popular choice for Christmas gifts and the three-in-one Lego Creator magical unicorn building toy is one gift that kids can use again and again. They can choose to construct a unicorn, a seahorse or a peacock with this 145-piece kit. Five Below has other varieties of the kit available, too, like the Lego Creator exotic parrot build set or the Lego Creator red dragon building toy.

‘Wicked’ Wireless Headphones

Price: $10

A list of hot holiday gifts wouldn’t be complete without a Wicked-themed item. The “Wicked” wireless headphones from Five Below feature a built-in mic and are perfect for listening to the whole soundtrack or for skipping ahead to those favorite numbers from the movies.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

