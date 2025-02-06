9 Hidden Coastal Towns for Retirees That Won’t Break the Bank in 2025

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median income for full-time working Americans (ages 65 and up) is $1,159 a week — about $5,022 a month. Retirees, however, tend to earn significantly less. Those who rely strictly on Social Security receive a typical benefit amount of about $1,976, as per Social Security Administration data.

But many retirees also earn money from their investments and other sources. Those who own their home outright tend to have the option to sell their property and move to a more affordable place using, at least in part, the proceeds.

If you’re planning your retirement and want to move to the coast, but you don’t want to end up strapped for cash once you’re there, you’re in luck.

Here are eight lesser-known coastal towns (plus a bonus one) you can move to without breaking the bank, according to a recent Realtor.com report.

Arapahoe, North Carolina

Home median listing price: $342,000

$342,000 2024 population: 431

431 Recommended annual income (BestPlaces): $29,200

In terms of cost of living (COL), North Carolina ranks somewhere in the middle with an overall COL index of 97.6, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

Everything but healthcare is cheaper than the national average. Plus, the state doesn’t tax Social Security benefits. Other retirement income does get taxed, but at a 4.75% rate.

As for coastal living, Arapahoe’s worth checking out if you’re looking for some solitude in your later years. It has a few golf courses and places for avid boaters. It’s even got its own hospital.

Crystal River, Florida

Home median listing price: $369,900

$369,900 2024 population: 3,550

3,550 Recommended annual income with housing (BestPlaces): $29,200

Crystal River is very reasonably priced — especially when it comes to housing. It’s also unique in that it’s the only place in the country with a wildlife refuge dedicated to the endangered manatee. If that’s not your thing, the town’s also got plenty of parks, golf courses and beach access.

Englewood, Florida

Home median listing price: $439,300

$439,300 2024 population: 20,130

20,130 Recommended annual income with housing (BestPlaces): $41,200

If you want to go even further south when you retire, Englewood’s worth checking out. It’s over on the Southwestern Floridian coast and has plenty of outdoor recreation for those who love boating, fishing and spending their days on the beach.

Grant-Valkaria, Florida

Home median listing price: $497,500

$497,500 2024 population: 5,221

5,221 Recommended annual income with housing (BestPlaces): $51,200

Grant-Valkaria is a small town in Brevard County in eastern central Florida. It’s quiet, charming and has no shortage of coastal vibes. Homes are a bit more expensive than in other small towns, but they’re still reasonable considering the cost of living in more heavily-populated areas.

Sunset Beach, North Carolina

Home median listing price: $339,900

$339,900 2024 population: 4,654

4,654 Recommended annual income with housing (BestPlaces): $37,200

While homes in Wilmington can get pricey, Sunset Beach properties are a bit more affordable. It’s a small town with those communal vibes, but it’s got a great boardwalk, plenty of beaches and some delectable seafood.

Punta Gorda, Florida

Home median listing price: $429,000

$429,000 2024 population: 20,461

20,461 Recommended annual income with housing (BestPlaces): $41,600

Homes may be a bit more expensive in Punta Gorda, but the town has a lot to offer for retirees. Not only does Florida have no state income tax — a major plus for those living on a fixed income — but it’s home to some top-notch medical services, many festivals and those beautiful beaches.

Lillian, Alabama

Home median listing price: $349,500

$349,500 2024 population: 2,270

2,270 Recommended annual income with housing (BestPlaces): $37,600

The cost of living in Alabama is low compared to the national average, and Lillian is no exception. The town is also relatively close to the Gulf Coast with plenty of beaches and outdoor recreation for those long leisurely days.

Calabash, North Carolina

Home median listing price: $367,100

$367,100 2024 population: 2,566

2,566 Recommended annual income with housing (BestPlaces): $39,200

Often called “the seafood capital of the world,” Calabash is another small town where the cost of living is roughly 13% lower than the national average, per PayScale. Healthcare, however, is 7% higher than the national average.

Bonus: Crescent City, California

Home median listing price: $361,000

$361,000 2024 population: 5,309

5,309 Recommended annual income with housing (BestPlaces): $35,200

If you’d rather retire on the West Coast, Crescent City could be worth a look. It’s small, but affordable, and even housing prices are lower than what you’d typically find elsewhere — especially on the beach.

“One coastal city I would recommend looking into is Crescent City, California. Currently, the average home price is about $361,000, which you aren’t going to find in pretty much any other coastal city in California,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of Operations at Casago.

“It rivals some of the best-priced coastal cities on the East Coast as well, but the threat of hurricanes won’t loom over you.”

