9 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $105.00 $35.3K 866 366 THC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $115.00 $60.0K 332 193 VSTM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $6.00 $25.6K 5.2K 152 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $445.00 $119.4K 1 98 PTCT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $49.00 $55.5K 2 67 SYK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $390.00 $27.3K 137 46 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $135.00 $27.2K 1.7K 26 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $700.00 $76.8K 53 10 TMO PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $530.00 $41.0K 119 9

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CRL (NYSE:CRL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding THC (NYSE:THC), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VSTM (NASDAQ:VSTM), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 151 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 5217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ISRG (NASDAQ:ISRG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $445.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.4K, with a price of $5972.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTCT (NASDAQ:PTCT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 241 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SYK (NYSE:SYK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 150 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $2270.0 per contract. There were 1737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 115 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.8K, with a price of $15360.0 per contract. There were 53 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMO (NYSE:TMO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $10250.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

