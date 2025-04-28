9 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $22.00 $44.8K 10.4K 9.6K MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $80.00 $29.2K 424 839 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $60.00 $30.9K 8.4K 636 SMMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $25.00 $34.2K 60 361 EW PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $72.50 $116.2K 52 350 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $66.00 $46.1K 367 320 ALGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $157.50 $60.1K 4 294 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $880.00 $43.9K 2.3K 106 GEHC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $62.00 $27.6K 5 10

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2800 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 10427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 627 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $1460.0 per contract. There were 424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 183 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 8483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMMT (NASDAQ:SMMT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 109 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 59 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EW (NYSE:EW), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.2K, with a price of $332.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVO (NYSE:NVO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 278 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALGN (NASDAQ:ALGN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.1K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $880.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.9K, with a price of $4395.0 per contract. There were 2310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GEHC (NASDAQ:GEHC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

