9 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $29.00 $46.5K 31.3K 38.7K IBRX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.00 $97.6K 250 10.0K VRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $25.00 $43.7K 1.4K 1.1K SAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.50 $38.0K 3.2K 954 NBIX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $150.00 $45.6K 782 321 EW CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $67.50 $29.9K 768 104 MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $126.00 $56.4K 8 86 BPMC PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $105.00 $42.3K 417 58 EXAS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $50.00 $67.5K 488 16

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 31318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBRX (NASDAQ:IBRX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2169 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.6K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRNA (NASDAQ:VRNA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SAVA (NASDAQ:SAVA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $951.0 per contract. There were 3205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NBIX (NASDAQ:NBIX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $1520.0 per contract. There were 782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EW (NYSE:EW), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK (NYSE:MRK), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $1202.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BPMC (NASDAQ:BPMC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $1460.0 per contract. There were 417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXAS (NASDAQ:EXAS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 157 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

