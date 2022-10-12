9 Future Costs You Should Prioritize Now

Can you believe there are just a few months between now and the start of 2023? As we head into the final quarter of 2022, there are certain financial moves everyone should prioritize, set and fulfill for next year. Set aside some time now to prepare and get your bank account ready for these future costs.

Replenish Your Emergency Fund

Hurricane Ian in Florida and extreme heat throughout the summer months impacted many Americans this year. A number of people likely had to dip into savings accounts like 401(k) plans and emergency funds to pay for these unexpected expenses.

If you dipped into your emergency fund this year, use the last few months of 2022 to funnel some funds back into it. Remember, your emergency fund should contain between three to six months of living expenses in the event of an unexpected circumstance. You don't necessarily need to focus on using the last three months of the year to contribute everything you pulled out of these funds. Set aside what you are able and continue doing so throughout the next year to recoup any financial losses.

Try to set new financial goals for your emergency fund, too. Can you cover more than six months of living expenses? Aim to increase this fund when possible.

Prep Now for Tax Season

Tax day, and the 2023 tax season, will be here before you know it. Start now to put some money away each month if you anticipate owing any taxes, said Amy Greene LoCascio, principal and managing partner at Eamon Capital Management.

On the taxes note, it's time to start a paper trail for tax season. Think about any life changes you might have experienced this year, such as starting a new job, getting married, having a child or buying a home. Gather and organize any relevant paperwork now and place it in a space where you can easily find the materials and continue adding more tax documents accordingly.

Watch Your Interest Rates

Do you have any high-interest debt, like student loans or credit cards? LoCascio said interest rates are expected to continue rising in 2023. Put together a budget you know you can stick to and stay on track. Use it to start paying down any high-interest debt you may be carrying.

Additionally, watch your interest rates. Review your credit card statements each month to see the rate information and if there are any interest rate charges.

Work With Energy Providers Who Have a Ceiling

The cost of heating up a home this winter season is going to go up.

If you live in a colder climate, prepare now to make a substantial upfront investment in fuel materials. Many people heat their homes by fuel delivery with oil or propane most commonly used to fill up their tanks, said Al Kingan, ChFC and estate and business planning at MassMutual.

"These costs have risen substantially. Those who heat by natural gas or electricity will find that the cost of heating their homes will be significantly higher than just a couple of years ago. Deliveries or firewood are approximately 25% higher than last year," Kingan said.

Households should look into working with energy providers who have a ceiling as well as variable pre-payment options, said Jacqui Kearns, chief wellbeing officer at Affinity Federal Credit Union.

"Whether your home is fueled by oil, natural gas or electricity, there are partners who can help lock in a monthly payment as well as secure a price range you might pay for the contract period," Kearns said. "Reviewing options with your current fuel/energy provider is key before the dark, cold days of winter set in."

Explore Alternative Child Care Payment Options

In 2022, it was reported the majority of families spend 20% of their household income on child care expenses. If you are among these families, Kearns recommends looking into alternative payment options.

Some examples include families that pay month to month and caregivers who offer alternative payment plans that require upfront payment for longer set periods of time. While Kearns said prepayment does not guarantee that you'll avoid a long-term rise in costs, it can greatly help families budget and plan for other household expenses that will continue to rise each day.

Find a Fixed Rate Option for Your Home

Those with a variable rate mortgage are recommended by Kearns to find a fixed rate option. This can help keep a payment steady during financially uncertain times.

"Between your principal and interest, your variable rate can adjust significantly and dramatically impact your cash flow," Kearns said.

There are other ways homeowners can arrange prepayment or pay down the loan to shorten the term. Kearns recommends reaching out to a representative of your local financial institution to learn more.

Plan For Medical Costs

Some medical costs are predictable enough for many to plan for and prioritize these expenses. Other expenses are not covered by insurance. Bruce A. Tannahill, ChFC and estate and business planning at MassMutual, recommends planning for the unexpected in a tax-favored manner with a flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA).

In addition to health insurance premiums, Tannahill said you may know that you will have prescriptions filled regularly, see a doctor or other healthcare provider or incur other medical expenses, so it's best to prepare for those costs now.

Set Aside Money for School Essentials

Don't get too excited for winter break just yet. The school year is still in session with a new semester starting in January 2023.

"If you have school-age children, you can plan for school-related expenses. Those include not only clothes and school supplies but the cost of extracurricular activities, events and opportunities," Tannahill said.

Save For Special Events

The resurgence in weddings experienced throughout 2022 is set to continue well into 2023. As the COVID-19 pandemic winds down, many are making a concentrated effort to save for and be part of upcoming special events.

While we may be in a financial landscape that currently reinforces saving as much as possible, it's OK to put some hard-earned money toward a special celebration.

"When a family member or friend is getting married, you can plan for related expenses like travel and gifts," Tannahill said. "You can prioritize these types of expenses because they are important to you and your family members, can be anticipated and planning for them can minimize the costs."

