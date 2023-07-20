9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 — Are You Taking Advantage?





From Gen Z to boomers, everyone seems to love Costco lately. You already know the cult favorites not to miss. But are you missing out on some free perks you didn’t know about? Here are a few of the free and discounted benefits of being a Costco member.

I Work at Costco: Here Are 12 Insider Secrets You Should Know

Revealed: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Discounted Vacations

Costco Travel offers steep discounts on cruises, resorts and other travel. Members receive an additional night at resorts in the Caribbean, Florida, Hawaii, Mexico and other top tropical destinations. A 7-night cruise sailing out of Port Canaveral, Florida, starts at about $1,500 per person. Plus, receive a Digital Costco Shop Card as a bonus. These are just a few of the deals and freebies you can receive if you book your next trip through Costco Travel.

Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

Discounted Car Rentals and Second Driver Free

When you rent a car through Costco, you may be able to add a second driver to the rental for free. Normally, this costs up to $15. You can book with Alamo, Enterprise, Avis or Budget.

Buy a Car the Easy Way

The Costco Auto Program offers prearranged pricing with approved dealers, so there’s no haggling and no hassle. Choose from new or pre-owned vehicles or even RVs. And if your car needs maintenance or service, even if you didn’t buy it from Costco, you can get 15% off at participating service centers as a Costco member.

Insurance

Once you have that car, you can insure it through Connect, powered by American Family Insurance. Low rates are available for home and auto insurance to Costco members. Costco also works with Protective to offer low rates and fast, online quotes on life insurance to members.

Tech Support on Electronics Purchased from Costco

Did you know Costco will service televisions, laptops, cameras, appliances and other electronic devices purchased from their stores? The tech support lines are open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pacific.

Easy Returns

Costco has a notably easy return policy online. If you return a product in person, at a warehouse club, that you purchased online, Costco even refunds your shipping and handling fees. Costco’s Risk-Free 100% Satisfaction Guarantee has very few restrictions on what you can return or the time frame. However, you can only return electronics within the first 90 days after purchase.

Price Adjustments

If you make a purchase at Costco.com and it goes on sale for a lower price within the next 30 days, you can request a price adjustment to get cash back. Note that Costco does not price match its warehouse prices or prices from other stores.

Free Grocery Delivery

As much as you probably love wandering the Costco aisles for the latest deals, sometimes it’s just easier to shop for groceries from home. When you do, you can get free two-day shipping on non-perishable purchases of $75 or more. If you are buying foods that are frozen or need refrigeration, get free delivery on every purchase of $100 or more.

Cash Back on Purchases

This free perk is available only to Executive members, who pay $60 more than Gold Star members. But Executive members earn 2% rewards on every purchase, payable roughly three months before your membership renews. You’ll receive a rewards gift certificate for up to $1,000 per year.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 — Are You Taking Advantage?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.