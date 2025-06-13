9 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $70.00 $89.7K 1.4K 1.7K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.00 $66.0K 43.2K 870 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $345.00 $27.2K 64 842 UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $47.50 $27.4K 861 671 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $500.00 $215.0K 473 606 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $73.00 $30.5K 405 513 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $275.00 $63.9K 4.4K 445 FHN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.00 $45.1K 3.0K 280 RKT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $11.00 $28.5K 987 100

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 156 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.7K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 1436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 581 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 43240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 64 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 189 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $885.0 per contract. There were 861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 336 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $215.0K, with a price of $1075.0 per contract. There were 473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $73.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $307.0 per contract. There were 405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 156 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 4477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FHN (NYSE:FHN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $452.0 per contract. There were 3017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKT (NYSE:RKT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

