9 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $32.50 $99.5K 204 2.8K ARI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $7.50 $138.8K 419 2.5K HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $46.00 $64.0K 1.4K 514 UBS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $35.00 $153.5K 1.8K 204 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $220.00 $50.5K 423 120 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $60.00 $36.8K 1.3K 78 XYZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $75.00 $36.7K 1.2K 44 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $540.00 $58.9K 873 17 COIN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/11/25 $440.00 $26.8K 0 15

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For ALLY (NYSE:ALLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 6 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1049 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARI (NYSE:ARI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 126 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2525 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.8K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBS (NYSE:UBS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.5K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 1899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $785.0 per contract. There were 1384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XYZ (NYSE:XYZ), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 280 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 1218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.9K, with a price of $6545.0 per contract. There were 873 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $26833.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALLY

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Compass Point Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ALLY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.