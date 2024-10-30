9 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $28.00 $28.7K 21.5K 14.6K GPN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $105.00 $72.1K 4.0K 3.8K BWIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $50.00 $28.5K 20 782 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $63.00 $26.6K 542 578 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $200.00 $31.5K 1.9K 223 DFS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $145.00 $35.7K 230 206 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $220.00 $29.7K 227 189 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $140.00 $39.3K 21 179 BLK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $790.00 $40.4K 64 2

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 21592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPN (NYSE:GPN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 176 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.1K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 4001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BWIN (NASDAQ:BWIN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 8, 2024. Parties traded 399 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $2103.0 per contract. There were 1952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DFS (NYSE:DFS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $744.0 per contract. There were 227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 324 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLK (NYSE:BLK), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 2 contract(s) at a $790.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $20215.0 per contract. There were 64 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

