9 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TIGR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $30.0K 28.1K 11.9K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $40.00 $33.7K 19.3K 4.0K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $70.00 $50.5K 338 1.8K C CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $65.00 $70.5K 26.8K 1.8K FUTU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $115.00 $35.0K 552 553 ROOT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $50.00 $97.1K 214 79 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $60.00 $60.5K 197 70 PMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $7.50 $34.0K 33 50 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $75.00 $25.8K 2.2K 15

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TIGR (NASDAQ:TIGR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 99 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 28114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11974 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 348 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 19383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 324 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.5K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 26859 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1819 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROOT (NASDAQ:ROOT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 71 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.1K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 799 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.5K, with a price of $865.0 per contract. There were 197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PMT (NYSE:PMT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 71 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 435 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $1708.0 per contract. There were 2250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

