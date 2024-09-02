9 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.00 $349.6K 39.8K 4.6K COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $145.00 $78.7K 3.2K 3.0K RILY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $6.00 $35.0K 128 2.6K HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $20.50 $36.5K 4.8K 1.4K CRBG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $29.00 $67.5K 6.8K 500 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $202.50 $42.0K 1.0K 349 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $95.00 $27.0K 21.3K 209 MTB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $165.00 $66.8K 178 102 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $155.00 $58.0K 0 5

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NU (NYSE:NU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 137 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 999 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $349.6K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 39838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COF (NYSE:COF), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.7K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 3232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RILY (NASDAQ:RILY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 779 contract(s) at a $20.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 4899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1477 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRBG (NYSE:CRBG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 6841 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $2100.0 per contract. There were 1006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 501 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 21324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTB (NYSE:MTB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.8K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXP (NYSE:AXP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 837 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $11600.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

