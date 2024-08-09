9 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $40.00 $44.1K 3.8K 28.2K GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $480.00 $29.2K 597 1.4K COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $190.00 $52.0K 2.1K 1.4K SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $57.50 $1.2 million 35 956 BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $40.00 $59.8K 13.7K 865 AIG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $80.00 $30.6K 7.6K 479 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $205.00 $48.4K 1.4K 349 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $50.00 $78.4K 7.1K 200 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $455.00 $42.7K 77 20

• For UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 3862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 2111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1417 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 224 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 950 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $1290.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 956 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 315 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 193 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.8K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 13762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AIG (NYSE:AIG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 161 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 153 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 7650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $769.0 per contract. There were 1464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.4K, with a price of $392.0 per contract. There were 7145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA (NYSE:MA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 161 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $455.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $2135.0 per contract. There were 77 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

