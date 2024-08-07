9 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $30.00 $37.4K 1.3K 8.1K PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $64.00 $84.2K 722 7.4K C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $57.00 $31.4K 753 2.7K ARCC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $47.5K 5.6K 2.2K JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $210.00 $84.3K 1.1K 613 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $490.00 $30.1K 120 538 TFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $35.00 $149.9K 383 205 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $170.00 $29.4K 1.5K 122 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $95.00 $40.0K 7.0K 93

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 196 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 1389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 979 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.2K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 722 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 335 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARCC (NASDAQ:ARCC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 163 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 5672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.3K, with a price of $1298.0 per contract. There were 1133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 72 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $3010.0 per contract. There were 120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TFC (NYSE:TFC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.9K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $1229.0 per contract. There were 1547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS (NYSE:MS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 163 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 7011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

