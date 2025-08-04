The 9 ‘Feelings of Wealth’ Americans Experience, According to a New Study

When you think about wealth, your mind probably jumps straight to money. However, new research reveals that Americans define wealth far more broadly than just money and they’re feeling pretty wealthy in some surprising areas.

Charles Schwab’s 2025 Modern Wealth Survey, which studied 2,000 Americans aged 21 to 75, uncovered nine “feelings of wealth” that will change how you think about wealth and what makes you feel truly rich.

Quality of Relationships

Topping the list, 83% of Americans feel wealthy when it comes to their relationships. The strong relationship between family, friends or partners provides a fulfillment that money can’t buy.

Happiness

Also at 83%, this shows that emotional satisfaction plays a huge role in how Americans define wealth. Just like quality relationships, happiness is something many people value more than material possessions.

Amount of Free Time

With 81% feeling wealthy regarding their free time, Americans recognize that having more control of your time is the ultimate luxury. The ability to choose how you spend your hours represents a wealth that many lack.

Mental Health

Over three-quarters (79%) of respondents associate strong mental health with wealth.

Physical Health

Physical health ties with mental health at 79%. Americans increasingly view being in good shape as part of a wealthy life.

Accomplishments

Personal and professional achievements also rank high. Whether it’s hitting career goals or being a homeowner, 78% of Americans say their accomplishments make them feel wealthy.

Life Experiences

Vacations, adventures and everyday joys contribute to feelings of wealth. Life experiences give people meaning, and 78% agree these experiences make them feel wealthy in ways that money alone can’t.

Material Possessions

Material goods rank eighth at 63%, showing that it matters less for many people. While possessions provide comfort and convenience, they don’t deliver the deep satisfaction.

Amount of Money They Have

Surprisingly, money comes in last. Forty-nine percent said the amount of money they have makes them feel wealthy. For many people, money is far from the most important factor in how Americans measure wealth today.

