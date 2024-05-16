9 European Vacation Destinations the Middle Class Can Afford

Europe is the dream vacation destination for many Americans, but the prices in some cities can be a nightmare. If you have a middle-class income and are eyeing an affordable European vacation, then you can forget about traveling to most Swiss cities — as well other pricey locales like Paris, Monte Carlo and Copenhagen. On the bright side, there are numerous European destinations that won’t break the bank.

You don’t have to sacrifice the usual amenities, either. There are plenty of European cities that fit a middle-class budget and also offer the combination of charm, culture, cuisine, scenery and history you want out of a European vacation.

Here are nine European vacation destinations even the middle class can afford (listed alphabetically).

Athens, Greece

The 2023 Post Office City Costs Barometer ranked Athens as the cheapest location for an autumn city break in Europe, Conde Nast reported. Hotels in Athens are of “particularly good value,” with prices at some central locations as low as $70 a night.

Budapest, Hungary

Hungary’s capital offers plenty of free attractions, including Heroes’ Square and the Széchenyi Chain Bridge. Dining is affordable as well, with coffee and drinks averaging around $2 each and multicourse meals (including a bottle of wine) averaging about $20 or less per person, U.S. News & World Report detailed.

Klagenfurt, Austria

Conde Nast calls Klagenfurt one of Austria’s “most affordable” cities to visit. You can get a main course at many restaurants for only $7 or so — and if you’re looking for an even better bargain you can visit the farmers’ market on Benediktinerplatz. June is the cheapest time to go, before the city fills up with summer crowds.

Lille, France

If you want to soak up the French experience in all its cultural and gastronomic glory, Lille is a much cheaper alternative to Paris. Cultural attractions average about $15 in Lille, and you can stay at the five-star L’Hermitage Gantois hotel, which was built in the 15th century, at starting rates of less than $220 a night.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon is a great spot for foodies on a budget. You can enjoy a three-course meal for two with a bottle of house wine for an average price of $42, according to the Post Office City Costs Barometer. For affordable five-star hotel accommodations, consider the 1908 Lisboa Hotel, which costs about $200 a night.

Prague, Czech Republic

According to the U.S. News, you won’t have to “dish out too much dough” to experience Prague because many of its main attractions are free. These include wandering around Old Town Square, the Charles Bridge and Petrín Hill. You can also find five-star hotels for less than $350 a night here, plus plenty of three- and four-star accommodations for even less.

Valencia, Spain

This beautiful beach destination has fewer crowds and lower costs than Barcelona and other Spanish coastal cities. You can often find flights and train routes from Barcelona or Madrid to Valencia for less than $100 round trip, U.S. News reported. There’s plenty to do here as well, with popular sites including Plaza del Ayuntamiento, Museum of Fine Arts and Central Market.

Vilnius, Lithuania

The Post Office City Costs Barometer ranked Vilnius ranked No. 2 as an overall affordable European destination, No. 1 for most affordable accommodations, No. 4 for lowest-priced meals and No. 5 for lowest-cost cultural attractions. You can stay at a four-star hotel, such as the Congress Avenue Hotel, for as little as $53 per night.

Zagreb, Croatia

The average cost in Zagreb for a three-course dinner for two with a bottle of house wine is $61, and the average cost to visit cultural attractions such as museums and heritage sites is $12.50. One of the best ways to spend a day is to walk around the city center and enjoy the grand architecture and many boutiques.

