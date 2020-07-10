9 Credit Cards Offering Big Streaming Service Rewards

Image source: Getty Images

Streaming services are more popular than ever, especially since so many people are staying at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, there are also plenty of credit cards with special streaming perks--either as one of their standard features or as a limited-time bonus.

If this is something that interests you, here are all the credit cards currently offering either bonus rewards or spending credits on streaming services.

1. sc-offer-name-chase-sapphire-reserve-end-sc

The sc-offer-review-link-chase-sapphire-reserve-end-sc earns an amazing 10 points per $1 on streaming services. It goes up to a maximum of $1,500 in spending, from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2020.

During that same time frame, Chase's top travel card also earns 5 points per $1 on Instacart deliveries and pickups (up to a $3,000 maximum), and 5 points at gas stations (up to a $1,500 maximum). That's in addition to the unlimited 3 points per $1 it earns on travel and dining.

2. sc-offer-name-chase-sapphire-preferred-end-sc

The sc-offer-review-link-chase-sapphire-preferred-end-sc has similar benefits to the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, at a much lower cost. It earns 5 points per $1 on streaming services--up to a maximum of $1,500 in spending--from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2020.

This card also offers bonus points on Instacart deliveries and pickups (3 points per $1 on up to $3,000 in spending) and at gas stations (3 points per $1 on up to $1,500 in spending) until Sept. 30. And it earns an unlimited 2 points per $1 on travel and dining.

3. sc-offer-name-amex-platinum-card-end-sc

The sc-offer-review-link-amex-platinum-card-end-sc offers a $20 spending credit per month towards streaming services from May through December 2020. This spending credit automatically applies to any eligible streaming services.

During that time period, you'll also get a $20 monthly spending credit toward wireless phone service charges made directly with U.S. wireless providers. These are just two of the credits you'll find with this American Express rewards card--it's one of the richest in features. It also has credits for Uber rides, airline fees, and purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue.

4. sc-offer-name-capital-one-savor-end-sc

The sc-offer-review-link-capital-one-savor-end-sc earns an unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment (plus 2% back at grocery stores). The entertainment category usually excludes streaming services, but Capital One has temporarily changed that rule for its Savor credit cards. This card will also earn 4% back on select streaming services through Sept. 30, 2020.

5. sc-offer-name-capital-one-savorone-end-sc

The sc-offer-review-link-capital-one-savorone-end-sc is Capital One's no-annual-fee Savor card, and it earns an unlimited 3% cash back on dining and entertainment. That 3% back includes select streaming services through Sept. 30, 2020. This card also earns 2% back at grocery stores.

6. sc-offer-name-citi-premier-card-end-sc

The sc-offer-review-link-citi-premier-card-end-sc earns 2 points per $1 on entertainment, which includes on-demand internet streaming media. This is a temporary rate that lasts through Aug. 22, 2020.

If you applied for your sc-offer-review-link-citi-premier-card-end-s Card--or requested a product change to it--on or before April 9, 2020, this offer is slightly different. Your card will continue to earn 2 points per $1 spent on entertainment until April 10, 2021.

Entertainment is one of many categories where this card earns bonus rewards. It also earns 3 points per $1 on several other types of spending, including air travel, hotels, and gas stations.

7. sc-offer-name-amex-blue-cash-preferred-end-sc

The sc-offer-review-link-amex-blue-cash-preferred-end-sc gets you an unlimited 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. And that's its standard rate, not a temporary offer. Besides streaming, this American Express card earns 6% back at U.S. supermarkets (up to a spending cap of $6,000 per year), 3% back at gas stations, and 3% back on transit.

8. sc-offer-name-wells-fargo-propel-amex-end-sc

The sc-offer-review-link-wells-fargo-propel-amex-end-sc also earns 3 points per $1 on streaming services, but that's far from its only bonus category. It offers 3 points per $1 on eating out and ordering in, gas stations, rideshares, transit, flights, hotels, homestays, and car rentals.

9. sc-offer-name-us-bank-cash-visa-signature-card-end-sc

The sc-offer-review-link-us-bank-cash-visa-signature-card-end-sc is unique because it lets you choose your bonus categories every quarter. You can choose two categories where you'll earn 5% back on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter. One of the options in the 5% back categories is TV, internet, and streaming services.

This card earns another 2% back, with no spending cap, in an everyday category of your choosing--such as grocery stores, gas stations, or restaurants.

