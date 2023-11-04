9 Costco Items That Look (or Taste) Expensive, but Aren’t

One of the great things about Costco, as opposed to a discount grocery store like Aldi, is you can really feel wealthy browsing the aisles. Perhaps it’s because of the name-brand merchandise, or even the Kirkland Signature specials that tend to be every bit as good as national brands.

While the self-checkout methods can be infuriating, the mix of designer goods with everyday household products takes some of the drudgery out of shopping. You never know what treasures you might find in Costco’s massive aisles – or even on the website.

Plus, you can outfit your home to look luxurious on a budget, host a cocktail party that will keep people talking about your entertaining prowess for months, and find top designer brands for way less than you’d pay at another store.

Here are some of my top picks for items that look expensive but, comparatively speaking, cost far less than their counterparts from other stores.

Kirkland Signature Sangria

Kirkland Signature Sangria has been a staple at our family get-togethers since I’ve been old enough to drink. Even stores that don’t sell hard liquor or wine carry KS Red Sangria. It’s not sold through the Costco website, but you can get it on Instacart for $9.89 for a 1.5 L bottle.

Pour the wine into a fancy glass pitcher, add some fresh fruit, a touch of lemon-lime soda for sparkle, and your guests will think you went all-out with a secret family recipe.

Stolzle Lausitz Wine Glasses

For an extra touch of class, pour that sangria into these Stolzle Lausitz 21.7 oz. wine glasses. You’ll get eight in a set for just $26.99 after $8 savings.

They don’t look much different from the pricier crystal Schott Zwiesel wine glasses, which come six to a set for $54.99. The latter are slightly smaller, too, at 18.2 oz.

Truffets de France Cocoa Truffles

If you’re looking for a holiday gift that looks like you spent a lot of money, grab these Truffettes de France Cocoa Truffles. They come in four tins of 16 oz. each and are made with all-natural ingredients.

If you’re in the store, pick up Merci assorted European chocolates in a classy gold box. At just $12.99 for nearly 1.5 lbs., this is a perfect holiday gift or a great addition to a charcuterie or dessert display. Plus, the asterisk on the price tag indicates the item won’t be re-stocked, so grab it before it’s gone.

Life Comfort Reversible Sherpa Fleece Blanket

Whether you’re lounging on your sofa, sprawled in front of your fireplace, or nestled up in bed, nothing says luxury like this Life Comfort Reversible Sherpa Fleece Blanket. For just $19.99 through November 19, 2023, this is a steal of the season.

Vanity Table

When I saw this gorgeous, bright white double pedestal lighted vanity table at my local Costco in Melville, New York, I was sure it sold for thousands of dollars. I was shocked to find it online for just $599, a $100 discount off its usual price.

This lighted vanity can elevate the look of any bedroom, dressing room or walk-in closet, for a lot less than you might expect.

Sur La Table Rice Cooker

Sur La Table is a prestigious retail store often found in higher end shopping centers. But you can find the company’s small kitchen appliances for less at Costco. I love the Sur La Table rice cooker with 11 functions and a steam tray for cooking so much more than rice, including soups, stews and fresh vegetables. Its small footprint and black and gray design help it look at home in any modern kitchen.

GloGlobe Wireless LED Color Changing Lanterns

Add a touch of glam to your backyard patio or your porch with these wireless color-changing lanterns for just $69.99 for a set of two. Three levels of warm white plus 7 colors let you create the ambiance you want for your outdoor gatherings, at a price that leaves plenty of cash left over for s’mores around the firepit. (And yes, Costco has that covered, as well!)

Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit

You might think you have to spend $1,000 or more for a nice-looking backyard firepit. But Solo makes it easy and affordable to make every night a campfire night with the Solo Stove Yukon 1.0 Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pit for just $319.99.

I recently tried out Solo’s Bonfire model, previously available at Costco and still found in some stores, although not at Costco.com. It’s super lightweight and easy to set up and provides a clean burn for hours. The Yukon is somewhat heavier, weighing in at 38 lbs. vs. the Bonfire’s 20 lbs. The Yukon is also nearly a full two feet wide, making it perfect for even the most spacious yard, while the Bonfire, at 17.5 inches, fit smaller spaces.

LG 86″ 4K UHD LED

Create a home theater experience in your family room with a giant, 86″ class LG UR8000 series 4K UHD LED, just $1,099 online or $1,199 in wholesale clubs. The ultra thin bezel gives this LG TV an upscale look in any setting. It’s hard to believe the price.

Be the envy of your neighbors this Super Bowl Sunday when you gear up for the big game in a big way. Four HDMI inputs also make this the perfect screen for gamers, as you can plug in all your favorite consoles and still have room to plug in a set-top box for your favorite shows. You don’t have to wait for Black Friday sales when Costco sells electronics that look expensive at inflation-busting prices.

Bottom Line

Whether you’re out to impress friends and family or just want to enjoy the finer things in life without decimating your savings account, Costco delivers. The wholesale club has items that look expensive but aren’t in every department, and around every turn.

