As devoted Costco shoppers know, not all products on the cavernous warehouse shelves are created equal. But when legions of loyal members rally behind particular finds with enthusiastic praise in online reviews, those are the shining stars that belong in your Costco-sized cart.

We meticulously sorted through thousands of gushing 5-star ratings to uncover and highlight Costco’s 9 most acclaimed edible discoveries. From healthy snacks that crush cravings to decadent desserts that tempt you back for more, these notable items have reviewers raving and taste buds tempted.

Here are 9 Costco food items that have the highest rated reviews.

Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Crackers

With a towering 3,000+ reviews and rarely anything less than a perfect score, these gluten-free crackers earn high marks for their exceptionally crispy texture and sprinkling of wholesome seeds and grains like sesame, amaranth, and quinoa. Grape-Nuts lovers especially appreciate the hearty crunch that actually leaves you feeling good. At just $12.99 for each 28-ounce bag, fans call it an everyday healthy snacking win.

PopCorners Popped Corn Snacks Variety Pack

Though only 115 reviews so far, this airy popcorn snack already boasts near universal 5-star praise. Fans enthuse about the light crunch and adventurous flavors like Chili Lime, Spicy Queso and Kettle Corn — all achieved without questionable chemicals or frying. The 30 portion-controlled single serve bags make it easy to limit the snack sessions. At $16.99 a box, reviewers call it the ultimate better-for-you upgrade from boring buttered popcorn.

Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice

With a sterling 5-star rating backed by 773 reviews, this ready-made rice blend makes whipping up a nutritious side dish almost too easy. Fluffy brown rice joins protein punch quinoa with garlic and herbs for a fast and versatile base to build grain bowls, stir frys, or perfectly-paired chicken and veggies. The single-serve microwavable pouches simplify prep while keeping leftovers fresher longer. Fans love this grab-and-go $14.99/six-pack solution for quick, healthy meals that never gets boring.

Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon

With a glowing five-star rating echoed by over 800 delighted users, this aromatic organic cinnamon wins over bakers with its exceptionally sweet yet slightly spicy zing. They enjoy sprinkling it over everything from oatmeal to cookies to coffee cake for a flavor boost with less sugar. The two value-sized 10.7-ounce containers keep costs low at $19.99. Devoted chefs say no spice rack feels complete without this versatile pantry staple.

Kirkland Signature Sumatran Whole Bean Coffee

Java junkies strongly endorse this full-bodied dark roast coffee as a smooth morning ritual reboot. The rich Arabica bean blend earns high praise for its notes of herbs and cacao rounding out the finish. The bulk value pricing at $44.99 for six pounds keeps the office break room brewing all month long. Among over 2,400 perfect five-star reviews, self-proclaimed coffee snobs give their official seal of approval.

David’s Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways

These irresistible melt-in-your-mouth pecan shortbread treats seduce sweet tooths with their generous coating of powdered sugar and visible flecks of nutty pecan pieces. They’ve earned a staggering 8,000 glowing reviews thanks to their not-too-sweet flavor that makes them ideal for dunking into milk, tea or coffee. Bargain hunters appreciate the ample two-pack of heaping 32-ounce tins for just $39.99. Reviewers warn these classic buttery treats might disappear quicker than expected!

NuTrail Keto Nut Granola Blueberry Cinnamon

This low-carb granola alternative clusters pecan pieces, pumpkin seeds, coconut and fiber-rich chia in a stellar balanced breakfast or snack that keeps net carbs slim. Berries and cinnamon add craveable sweetness without any artificial substitutes. Keto and paleo dieters sing the praises of these tasty 22-ounce bags, with over 1,100 perfect scores for making their restrictive regimens more enjoyable and sustainable. At $28.99 for two bags, it’s an essential grocery list add.

Orgain Organic Protein Powder, Creamy Chocolate Fudge

Nearly 6,000 reviews give this creamy organic protein powder a perfect score for making the nutrition shakes and smoothies almost dessert-like. Each scoop amps up a beverage with 21 grams of plant-based protein, seven critical vitamins and nutrients, and just five grams net carbs. The decadent fudgy flavor will have you checking if it’s actually good for you! Budget seekers appreciate the lasting value of nearly 3 pounds for just $28.99. Consider your protein needs covered thanks to this protein powder fan favorite.

Kinder Bueno Hazelnut Chocolate Bars

These imported chocolate and hazelnut treats earn stateside fanfare for their skillful layering of flavors and textures: crunchy wafer and chocolate encasing a decadent hazelnut cream center. At just $19.99 for a party-ready pack of 20 mini bars, reviewers call it a fun way to mix up dessert time. Fans say splitting these portion-controlled treats with a loved one makes moments even sweeter. Just be careful — you’ll likely come back craving second helpings!

Next time your Costco haul needs an infusion of five-star flavor, toss a few of these fan-fave sensations into your own cart.

