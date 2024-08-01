9 Costco Deals That Make It The Best Value Store of 2024 For Gen Z

Gen Z’s oldest members are now well into their adult years, and they’ve developed some strong opinions on their preferred money-saving stores. Recently, GoBankingRates surveyed 1,023 Americans over 18 and found that Gen Z favors Costco more than any other generation.

Gen X, Boomers and even most Millenials reported that Walmart provided the best value in 2024. In comparison, one in five Gen Z’ers stopped shopping at Walmart because it was too expensive for them.

Additionally, 20% of the newly-minted Costco loyalists also ranked the warehouse store as having one of the best rewards programs for savings this year while another 18% said that Costco lowered its prices the most to combat inflation.

When you see these deals, you won’t have to guess why Gen Z chooses Costco over other value stores.

Titan Deep Freeze High-Performance Rolling Cooler

Whether you’re tailgating, or taking your kids to soccer practice, you might need a way to keep drinks and snacks cold. That’s when the Titan Deep Freeze Rolling Cooler comes in handy.

This cooler can handle 60 drink cans and has a lid that acts as a table and cupholder while you kick back on the sidelines.

BYREDO Black Saffron Eau de Parfum

Most people don’t think of Costco when they want to buy their signature fragrance, but you may want to go with Costco the next time you want to smell like a million bucks.

At Costco, you can save over $45 on popular perfumes like Byredo’s Black Saffron or Mojave Ghost. This usually retails for $225 on the Byredo website or at places like Neiman Marcus. At Costco, you’ll pay just $196.99.

Liquid I.V. Energy Multiplier 24 Individual Serving Stick Packs in Resealable Pouch

Keep hydrated and energized with the Liquid IV energy multiplier individual servings. This 24-pack comes in multiple flavors and has an extra $8 discount.

The same pack from Walmart costs $39.99 on sale. That saves you plenty.

Versed Mood Lighting Glow Drops

Enhance your summer glow by hitting the Costco beauty aisle for the Versed Glow Drops 2-pack. It comes in two shades — golden or bronze and keeps your skin hydrated with peptides and blackberry extract.

If you bought this from the Versed website, you’d be paying $19.99 for just one bottle. At Costco, you get two for $29, saving you $11.

Catry Kasio 55-inch Cat Tree

When you want to treat your cat to the good life, you don’t have to stick to the typical pet store to get them something nice. Costco currently has a 55-inch, six-level cat tree with a condo that your furry friend can’t resist.

There are sisal rope scratching posts to save your precious furniture from scratching claws. Plus you’ll save over $90 compared to the same cat tree on Chewy.com priced at $189.

2024 NCAA Football Tickets

You’ll find way more than home supplies and food at Costco. You can also find discounts on sporting event tickets for your favorite NCAA teams just in time for football season.

For 69.99 you can get two lower-level sideline tickets to a Rutgers University Football home game. That saves you from paying almost $90 for the same tickets through Rutgers.

​​Banana Boat Sport Ultra Performance Sunscreen Pack Broad Spectrum, SPF 50

Stay safe in the sun all summer long with SPF 50 Banana Boat Sunscreen.

Costco’s offering a discount of $5 on a pack of three with two 8-ounce sprays and one lotion. At CVS, just one spray is 13.49 so it’s almost like you’re buying one and getting two for free.

Cosco 4-in-1 Convertible Hand Truck

When it’s time to move again, you’ll save some money if you don’t hire a moving company, but lifting all those boxes can be a hassle without the right tools.

Getting a 4 in 1 convertible hand truck from Costco might be the answer. Right now, you’ll save some extra cash to squirrel away.

DynaTrap ½ Acre LED Mosquito and Insect Trap with Cleaning Brush and Hanging Hook

Are mosquitoes cutting your patio time short? Zap ’em! The DynaTrap keeps mosquitoes and other flying insects from ruining your fun by discreetly attracting, trapping, and killing mosquitoes. Grab one now while you still can!

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Costco Deals That Make It The Best Value Store of 2024 For Gen Z

