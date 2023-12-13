9 Costco Deals in December That Are Just as Good as Black Friday

Just because Black Friday has come and gone for another year doesn’t mean that you’ve lost your opportunity to save big. Whether you’re looking to help fulfill someone else’s wish list or satisfy your own this holiday season, Costco has some good deals and also some incredible deals.

The best part is that many of these deals are available to you even if you’re not a Costco member. Here are nine Costco deals in December that are just as good as Black Friday.

Gift Cards

“Costco has some great discounts on gift cards this season,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. “Notably, they are selling a $500 Southwest Airlines gift card for only $449.99. They’re also offering $100 worth of gift cards to Instacart, Domino’s, Red Lobster and more for only $79.99. With Costco’s discount gift cards, you’re seeing instant savings that’s essentially free money.”

LG XBoom Go XG5 Portable Wireless Speaker

“If you’re hosting a holiday party this year, having a reliable speaker is essential,” Landau said. “With Black Friday sales finished for the year, Costco is continuing on with electronics deals into December. For only $79.99, you can score the LG XBoom Go XG5 Portable Wireless Speaker.”

This speaker has some great features, including up to 18 hours of playback, a waterproof barrier, Siri and Google Assistant connectivity and more. And when compared to Best Buy’s offer for the same item, you’re saving $20 by shopping at Costco.

Apple Watch Series 9

“Deals on Apple products are rare, even for Black Friday,” Landau said. “But when Costco launched their holiday deals, they included this Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS. This Costco deal is a rarity in the warehouse club market at the moment. BJ’s is selling the same item for $349.99, which is still a great price, but by shopping at Costco you’re saving $20.”

Homedics Elite Bubble Bliss Footbath

This footbath from Homedics is only $59.99 — $20 off the regular Costco price of $79.99. It features invigorating bubbles, vibration massage and three pedicure attachments. It also has a heat boost and includes three packs of bath salts. And when you’re not using it, its space-saving collapsible design will keep it out of your way.

Teeter FitSpine X2 Inversion Table

The Teeter FitSpine X2 Inversion Table is designed to relieve back pain in just minutes per day. The regular online price of this inversion table is $429.99 at Costco. But through Dec. 24, you can take advantage of a $150 discount, which brings the price down to $279.99. Also, shipping and handling are included.

GreenPan Venice Pro Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Get $100 off this 13-piece ceramic non-stick cookware set, listed at $319.99. The set, which is compatible with all cooktops, features a tri-ply stainless steel exterior and a ceramic non-stick interior. It’s also dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Special Edition Coffee Maker

This single-serve coffee maker from Keurig is $99.99 at Costco after a $40 holiday discount. Shipping and handling is an additional $9.99, but you might be able to find it at your local warehouse for even less and no shipping. It offers five cup sizes: 4 ounces, 6 ounces, 8 ounces, 10 ounces and 12 ounces. It comes with a box of 18 K-Cup pods.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with Chime Pro 2.0

You can get $70 off this Ring Floodlight Cam and pay just $149.99. It features motion-activated alerts, 1080p HD video, color night vision, two-way talk and a 105-decibel siren. It also includes Ring Chime Pro so you can hear alerts from inside your home.

Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor

This class G65B series 32-inch curved gaming monitor from Samsung normally sells for $749.99, but you can get it at Costco through the end of December for $300 off. It has a 2560 x 1440 resolution, a 240 Hz refresh rate, and a 1 ms response time. It also comes with an adjustable stand that lets you change the height of the monitor, swivel or tilt it.

