9 Costco Bulk Food Items That Are Cheaper Than Takeout

Takeout food can really put a dent in your budget. According to a study from CNET, takeout can cost you up to $12 per person or more — especially if you order via a delivery service instead of picking it up yourself. And if you and your significant other opt for takeout two or three times per week, you’re spending $350 or more on food that might not even yield leftovers for the next day.

A great option to save money while satisfying your takeout craving is to pick up some — or all — of these Costco bulk food items, which are easy to prepare and easy on the budget.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets

If you’re a fan of Chick-fil-A, these lightly breaded chicken breast fillets don’t taste exactly like the chicken on the chain’s original chicken sandwich, but they are a good substitute. You can grab a bag of 12 fillets for $18.59. All you’ll need from there are some buns and toppings of your choice. These taste best made in the air fryer if you have one, and cooking them in the oven is OK, too. The microwave? Not so much.

Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers

Pop these ground-beef-and-rice-stuffed peppers in the oven for the directed time, and you’ll have a quick meal that’s cheaper than takeout. You’ll get six stuffed peppers for around $20, depending on actual weight. Pair with some roasted veggies and a savory soup or a salad, and you’ll have a filling meal for your family.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo With Penne Pasta

This cheaper-than-takeout meal gives you about 4 pounds of chicken alfredo with penne pasta for around $21. Add a salad and breadsticks, and you’ll have a meal that’s a good sub for — and a lot cheaper than — your favorite Italian to-go order.

Mac and Cheese

“For a quick and easy microwave meal, these Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner Cups at Costco retail for $12.49,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. “With 12 servings of mac and cheese in this pack, this is a great item to stock up on for those nights you’re craving takeout that will save you money.”

Add some roasted broccoli or parmesan garlic sweet potatoes on the side to round out this meal.

Snapdragon Vietnamese Pho Bowls

“For the times when you don’t want to cook, having a backup meal is essential,” said Landau. “The Snapdragon Vietnamese Pho Bowls at Costco can be a great takeout alternative. These can be eaten on their own or with added protein to complete a whole meal. And for $14.99 for 9 bowls, this is a steal that is cheaper than takeout.”

Idaho Spuds Golden Grill Hashbrown Potatoes

“Hashbrown potatoes are a staple side dish to help you create a quick meal that is cheaper than takeout,” Landau said. “For only $9.49, you can score a bulk package of Idaho Spuds Golden Grill Hashbrown Potatoes at Costco. This product includes 50 servings of hashbrown potatoes. At about 19 cents per serving, this is a great option for a money-saving meal.”

Hashbrown potatoes can help you whip up all kinds of meals, including a hearty corn or potato soup, a quiche or a breakfast casserole.

Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp

Pick up this delicious Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp at Costco. You’ll get two 16-ounce bags for $18.71, which provides eight one-cup servings. Add some steamed rice and a veggie, and you’ll have a great meal that costs a lot less than placing a takeout order.

Australis Barramundi Fillets

If you like the mild, buttery, slightly sweet taste of sea bass, this two-pound bag of Australis Barramundi has 8 pieces of fish and costs only $19.64. Add a starch and a salad to create a meal that will rival your favorite seafood meal to-go — sans the high price.

Just Bare Chicken Breast Chunks

These boneless, skinless, lightly breaded chicken breast chunks come in a 64-ounce bag that yields about 22 three-ounce servings for $21.05. The chunks can be paired with one of Costco’s 24-ounce salad kits, which are priced between $8-$10 and come in the following varieties: queso fresco, organic Mediterranean, Asian cashew, organic Caesar or Mexican street corn. Or, if you’re not in the mood for salad, opt for waffle fries or macaroni and cheese as a side.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Costco Bulk Food Items That Are Cheaper Than Takeout

