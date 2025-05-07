9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $275.00 $39.6K 10.2K 37.4K GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $105.00 $181.5K 62 1.5K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $36.00 $72.0K 925 977 PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.50 $26.5K 962 687 HOG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $30.00 $103.5K 176 150 BIRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $50.00 $35.4K 65 79 DHI PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $120.00 $27.7K 17 21 MOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $110.00 $27.0K 48 20 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5050.00 $30.7K 46 1

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 10201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 254 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $181.5K, with a price of $7895.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1570 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 135 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 144 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 962 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOG (NYSE:HOG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 44 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.5K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIRK (NYSE:BIRK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 163 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI (NYSE:DHI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 317 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MOD (NYSE:MOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 254 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $5050.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $30700.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BIRK

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BIRK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.